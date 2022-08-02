We have got another hot and very muggy day on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s, but feeling more like the mid to upper 90s with that high humidity. For the second day in a row, we will see heat index values, or that “feels-like” temperature, approaching the triple digits across parts of the area. And not only will we be dealing with hot temps, we’ll also be dealing with some heavy, slow moving rain showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Starting this afternoon, we’ll start to see a few pop-up storms, but the heavier storms move in late afternoon and into the evening. Localized flooding will be a threat, especially in areas that observe several thunderstorms.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO