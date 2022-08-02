Read on sciotovalleyguardian.com
Unsettled weather continues to be the focus of our forecast this morning. Scattered showers and storms will be around most of the day today with 80% coverage. Tomorrow, the action shifts a bit more south and east but we do still see scattered showers around. All told, today and tomorrow we can pick up half to 1.5″ of additional moisture. The map below shows rain totals through Sunday morning.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said a phenomenon that consists of thousands of birds was recently detected on radar in Northeast Ohio. A social media user shared a recording of the “roost ring” with the National Weather Service, dated on the morning of Aug. 4.
CLEVELAND — As a heat wave takes over Northeast Ohio, several counties are being affected by a Heat Advisory. Heat index values on Wednesday are expected to reach up to 102 degrees in some parts of Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Expect plenty of heat with daily storm chances this entire weekend. The National Weather Service is calling for highs in the mid 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows dropping only to about 70 degrees. Friday could see scattered showers and thunderstorms while there’s a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop on Saturday. Sunday could see a bit of sun during the day with storm chances returning in the afternoon and evening.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday with chances increasing in the afternoon and evening hours. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the mid 80s tomorrow with some areas seeing a half-inch or more of rain by midnight. Localized flash flooding is also a possibility in areas where strong storms persist. Overnight lows will drop to around 70 degrees. Rain chances.
The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed. The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off […]
DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
We have got another hot and very muggy day on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s, but feeling more like the mid to upper 90s with that high humidity. For the second day in a row, we will see heat index values, or that “feels-like” temperature, approaching the triple digits across parts of the area. And not only will we be dealing with hot temps, we’ll also be dealing with some heavy, slow moving rain showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Starting this afternoon, we’ll start to see a few pop-up storms, but the heavier storms move in late afternoon and into the evening. Localized flooding will be a threat, especially in areas that observe several thunderstorms.
Two tornadoes touched down during storms Monday in the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Moon office. The twisters were confirmed Tuesday in Greene County and near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They were the second and third confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh office’s coverage area,...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flood watch for multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia counties under a watch that extends from 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday evening include Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Jackson,, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Lincoln, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, McDowell, Wyoming, Upshur, Barbour, northwest and southeast Raleigh, northwest and southeast Fayette, northwest and southeast Nicholas, northwest and southeast Webster, northwest and southeast Pocahontas and northwest and southeast Randolph.
Ohio is filled with seemingly magical places. From the caves at Hocking Hills to the Glacial Grooves in Kelleys Island, there is so much natural beauty to explore within this state.
WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area for storms rolling in this evening and overnight tonight through 11PM tonight. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southeast Illinois Southern Indiana Northern Kentucky * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 340 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms should develop along a west/east-oriented confluence zone and grow upscale into a cluster with embedded supercells.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a small storm, but it packed a big punch. Quick and powerful storms Wednesday morning toppled a semi truck and damaged barns and bigger structures in its path. Action 2 News viewer Mandy Froehlich tweeted video of winds whipping up her patio furniture...
Ohio is a paradise for individuals who like to camp and RV. The Ohio State Park System has seventy-seven state parks. The parks are, for the most part, open year-round to visitors. There are no reservations required but campsites are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. RV sites may incur a...
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by low-income persons, especially low-income persons who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users, and households with a high energy burden. The West Virginia Development Office administers the...
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges Aug. 20. Visit one of the following public shooting ranges on Free Range Day to gain...
On Tuesday, Democratic and Republican voters will pick their parties’ Ohio House and Senate nominees for the November general election. Here are results from several of those races in Northeast Ohio.
By far the best part about camping is enjoying a peaceful time in nature. Whether you are looking to escape your daily routine, spend time with family, or simply spend a night under the stars, there are plenty of amazing Ohio campgrounds to explore.
We have been treated to some colorful sunsets this weekend. The dazzling reddish-orange, blended with yellow layers shortly before the 8:46 p.m. sunset has provided a beautiful backdrop to a refreshing weekend with lower humidity.
