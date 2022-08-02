Read on pistolsfiringblog.com
DeMarco Murray Rebuilt Oklahoma's Running Back Depth After 'Nervous' 2021
The Sooners have plenty of option at running back this year after entering the 2021 season with just two scholarship running backs.
Minnesota Gopher Basketball: 2022-23 Non Conference Schedule Announced
Minnesota has completed their non conference schedule and announced the dates today. Their non-league schedule is 11 games (in addition to the 20 Big Ten games) mixed in with one local exhibition contest. Who are they playing and how were those teams a season ago? We break that down now!
Michigan State lands four-star forward Gehrig Normand
Class of 2023 four-star forward Gehrig Normand has committed to Michigan State, he announced Tuesday evening. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound small forward from Birdville (TX) and the 3D Empire AAU Program, announced his commitment after taking his official visit to East Lansing from July 28-30 and picking up an offer while on the trip.
Sporting News predicts the Big 12 final standings. Where does Oklahoma finish?
Fall camp is right around the corner, and the Oklahoma Sooners are ready to get to work. A new coaching staff and a new cast of characters have created a ton of anticipation for September 3 when the Sooners open the Brent Venables era by hosting the UTEP Miners. Though...
Brent Venables addresses Oklahoma's physical transformation during offseason program
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables declined to name specific players who’ve transformed their bodies through the team’s offseason program, however, he did want to give the entire team props. Fall camp kicked off in Norman on Tuesday and the team will have a weigh-in later this week....
BYU adds commitment from Oklahoma athlete Andrew Heinig
BYU has done an impressive job this year of finding and attracting talent who has been sought after by a bevy of different schools. Up and down the current players committed to the class of 2023 are offers from Power 5 programs and high level G5 programs. That is good news for the Cougars, but this is still a coaching staff that has proven time and time again that they don't need the validation of other coaches and other programs to know when they find a player who is worth offering a scholarship to.
