Maine State

5 new community solar projects went online in recent weeks, delivering power to nearly 2,000 Mainers

By Maine Public
 3 days ago
Dave Lake
2d ago

who writes this dribble ,the loss of land ,the glass and chemicals along with silver when discarded, and loss of oxegen generating trees isn't worth the trade vs nuclear or the latest plants generating cleaner emissions

wagmtv.com

Versant Power Distribution Rate Request

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant Power announced they are seeking the rate change to continue maintaining and improving customers access to electricity in Northern and Eastern Maine. They are looking to seek this change in distribution rates beginning in the summer of 2023. Versant says they plan to use...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

New Maine law allowing seniors to freeze property taxes takes effect

A new state law takes effect Monday that allows Maine seniors to put a freeze on their property taxes, but it's drawn concern from municipal officials about the program's potential cost and scope. The original law's sponsor, Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Aroostook, said he can't take full credit for the original...
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Governor Mills opposes proposed rate hike from Maine utility

A proposed rate increase for Versant Power customers is facing some pushback from Governor Janet Mills. The electric utility filed a notice of intent to seek a monthly increase of $10.50, or $126 a year, for the average residential ratepayer starting next summer. In a statement released Thursday, Gov. Mills...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine tomatoes are rotting on the vine

(BDN) -- Those red, juicy tomatoes gardeners dream about all summer are the latest victims of Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. Growers around the state are finding ripening tomatoes on their vines that look perfect, until they see the base of the fruit is brown, black and soft. The same is also happening to eggplants and peppers.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?

A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Signs your well may be running dry during Maine's drought

(BDN) -- Private wells in Maine are at risk of going dry thanks to ongoing drought conditions this summer. This comes at a time when farmers, homesteaders and gardeners need all the water they can get for their crops and livestock. Thirty-four private well owners have already reported running out...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Amazon eyes Scarborough as site for warehouse

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The town of Scarborough could possibly be the next home for a global retail and shipping giant. According to the executive director of the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO), Amazon has inquired about potentially building a warehouse in the town. "We have gotten some inquiries from...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Maine town warns of water contamination

BERWICK, Maine — The town of Berwick says manganese levels in the town water supply are elevated right now and are above the level considered safe for children to consume. The level is still below what is considered safe for adults. The town is providing water to residents for...
BERWICK, ME
B98.5

Want To Own A Campground Near Baxter State Park Maine?

As The Great Resignation continues, there is good chance you have been thinking about making a change in your life. Maybe you LOVE camping and have always wanted to find a way to make that your job? What better to make a living than by doing something you love, right?
MAINE STATE
townline.org

Property tax stabilization program guides provided to Maine municipalities

Property Tax Stabilization for Senior Citizens, also known as the Property Tax Stabilization Program (the “Program”), is a State program that allows certain senior-citizen residents to stabilize, or freeze, the property taxes on their homestead. An applicant must be at least 65 years old, a permanent resident of the State, and must have owned a Maine homestead for at least ten years. As long as the individual files an application and qualifies each year, the tax billed to them for their homestead will continue to be fixed at the amount they were billed in the prior tax year. Eligible residents who move may transfer the fixed tax amount to a new homestead, even if that new homestead is in a different Maine municipality.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Most of Maine is experiencing severe or moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions

The U.S. Drought Monitor is now reporting that all Maine counties, except Aroostook, are experiencing severe or moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions. The Department of Environmental Protection says water levels in many streams, rivers, lakes and ponds are at levels below the August median level and have been for a month. The state says these waterways cannot legally be used for irrigation without DEP approval. Bill Sheehan, Director for the Northern Region of the Department of Environmental Protection, says this is the third year in a row Maine has experienced drought conditions and farmers need to start thinking about long-term solutions due to climate change.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10

This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainers can now order additional free COVID-19 tests

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Mills Administration announced Wednesday that Mainers may now reorder free COVID-19 test kits throughProject Access COVID Tests(ACT), a partnership between the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and The Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to households throughout the state. As of Monday,...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Heat advisory for much of Maine through Thursday evening

A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday from the southern interior of York County to northern Penobscot County. The heat index, which combines temperature and humidity in calculating a "feels like" temperature, will be in the upper nineties. That increases the risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Higher performance standards coming to Maine utilities

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine utility regulators are going to require higher performance standards for the state’s electricity utilities. There are two investor-owned electric utilities, Central Maine Power and Versant Power, in the state. The Maine Public Utilities Commission adopted amendments to its service standards on Friday. The...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend

Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice

When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
MAINE STATE

