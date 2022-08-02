Low elevation, debris in drains responsible for flash floods

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Patchy fog has developed across portions of central Illinois early this morning. It should lift shortly after daybreak. Temperatures will take a step back into the mid 80s today, however uncomfortable levels of humidity will produce heat indices in the low to mid 90s across central Illinois. Most of the day will be dry, however a few isolated showers and storms are possible during the early evening hours.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO