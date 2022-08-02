ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Low elevation, debris in drains responsible for flash floods

By Lizzie Seils
25newsnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.25newsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Updated: Severe T-Storm Watch Cancelled, Flood Watch Continues

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has cancelled the Severe Thunderstorm Watch for McLean, Logan and DeWitt Counties. A Flood Watch remains in effect. We’re still monitoring conditions for new development this evening which may produce heavy rain and lead to flooding, though latest guidance has trended further south in the past hour so storm chances may decrease.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Warm and humid weather continues

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Patchy fog has developed across portions of central Illinois early this morning. It should lift shortly after daybreak. Temperatures will take a step back into the mid 80s today, however uncomfortable levels of humidity will produce heat indices in the low to mid 90s across central Illinois. Most of the day will be dry, however a few isolated showers and storms are possible during the early evening hours.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

National Weather Service warns active week is ahead

Central Illinois woke up Tuesday to downed power lines, toppled trees and quickly-flooding roads. According to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, the Peoria area saw 2 to 4 inches of rain. “On top of the inch of rain that fell in the Peoria area the night before,” said...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
wcbu.org

New section of Rock Island Greenway is officially open

A new section of the scenic Rock Island Greenway in Peoria is open to the public. After a year of construction, the trail has been extended from Harvard Avenue into Glen Oak Park. Nick McMillion from the Peoria Department of Public Works said in the end, supply chain issues were the only thing holding up the roughly $1.5 million project.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Work on IL 116 between Farmington, Hanna City begins Aug. 8

PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - Traffic on Illinois 116 between Farmington and Hanna City will be reduced to one lane, starting Monday, August 8. IDOT says the project involves applying a microsurface treatment to the pavement and will cause traffic to be controlled by flaggers. Work is expected to...
FARMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Community comes together after storm damage in Hopedale

HOPEDALE, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Monday morning, many trees came crashing down in Hopedale, leaving residents to pick up the remaining pieces. “Seeing weather like that, waking up like that, it’s one of my biggest fears,” said Hopedale resident, Chris Campbell. Chris Campbell, his family, and the...
HOPEDALE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday

UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Standing Water#Elevation#Peoria Public Works
1470 WMBD

Peoria home catches fire a second time overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — A vacant home on W. Garden Street in Peoria went up in flames Thursday night for the second time in less than two weeks. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said crews were called to the home around 11:15 p.m., finding heavy black smoke coming from the front door and eaves, and flames showing on the side and back of the home.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Natural gas leak causes evacuation of Peoria neighborhood

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A natural gas leak and the risk of an explosion forced the evacuation of some Peoria residents on Tuesday. The Peoria Fire Department said crews were called about 3:35 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of NE Glendale Avenue, between Main Street and Hamilton Boulevard.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria to lower CSO’s one year at a time

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Do people ever wonder where stormwater goes when it rains heavily? It’s called combined sewer overflow, or CSO, and it drains into the Illinois river. A combined sewer system collects rainwater runoff, sewage, and wastewater into one pipe. It transports all the wastewater it...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Central Illinois Proud

Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
PEORIA, IL
khqa.com

Macomb railroad crossings closed due to 'situation,' city says

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb reported on Tuesday night that railroad crossings are closed from East Street to N. Pearl Street at least for the couple hours because of a "situation." City leaders did not expound on the circumstances of the situation that caused the closures.
MACOMB, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Stolen vehicle recovered from Illinois River near Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District Police and the Pekin Police and Fire Department have recovered a stolen car from the Illinois River just south of the Pekin Boat docks. The car was driven into the river July 29 and police have been attempting to...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Closed Shell gas stations begin to reopen

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being closed for more than a day, Shell gas stations in the Peoria area began reopening their doors Thursday evening. On Wednesday, at least five Shell gas stations were forced to close due to possible tax revenue violations. A representative with Indiana-based Kamla Kaur...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages East Peoria restaurant

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Route 91 at Streitmatter reopened after house fire

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — Route 91 has reopened for through traffic. PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Route 91 is closed at Streitmatter Road as fire crews worked to put out a fire at a home in the 22000 block of Route 91 in Peoria County Tuesday. Akron-Princeville Fire...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Red Cross hosting summer blood drives

EAST PEORIA (WEEK) - The American Red Cross said they may be facing a blood shortage if drops in blood donations continue. To combat the issue, the Red Cross has been hosting blood drives. On Thursday, they set up shop in East Peoria for a Hometown Hero blood drive. The Red Cross says this year’s donation has not matched up to previous years.
EAST PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy