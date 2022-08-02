Low elevation, debris in drains responsible for flash floods

Read on www.25newsnow.com
Central Illinois Proud
Updated: Severe T-Storm Watch Cancelled, Flood Watch Continues
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has cancelled the Severe Thunderstorm Watch for McLean, Logan and DeWitt Counties. A Flood Watch remains in effect. We’re still monitoring conditions for new development this evening which may produce heavy rain and lead to flooding, though latest guidance has trended further south in the past hour so storm chances may decrease.
25newsnow.com
Warm and humid weather continues
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Patchy fog has developed across portions of central Illinois early this morning. It should lift shortly after daybreak. Temperatures will take a step back into the mid 80s today, however uncomfortable levels of humidity will produce heat indices in the low to mid 90s across central Illinois. Most of the day will be dry, however a few isolated showers and storms are possible during the early evening hours.
wcbu.org
National Weather Service warns active week is ahead
Central Illinois woke up Tuesday to downed power lines, toppled trees and quickly-flooding roads. According to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, the Peoria area saw 2 to 4 inches of rain. “On top of the inch of rain that fell in the Peoria area the night before,” said...
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
wcbu.org
New section of Rock Island Greenway is officially open
A new section of the scenic Rock Island Greenway in Peoria is open to the public. After a year of construction, the trail has been extended from Harvard Avenue into Glen Oak Park. Nick McMillion from the Peoria Department of Public Works said in the end, supply chain issues were the only thing holding up the roughly $1.5 million project.
25newsnow.com
Work on IL 116 between Farmington, Hanna City begins Aug. 8
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - Traffic on Illinois 116 between Farmington and Hanna City will be reduced to one lane, starting Monday, August 8. IDOT says the project involves applying a microsurface treatment to the pavement and will cause traffic to be controlled by flaggers. Work is expected to...
Central Illinois Proud
Community comes together after storm damage in Hopedale
HOPEDALE, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Monday morning, many trees came crashing down in Hopedale, leaving residents to pick up the remaining pieces. “Seeing weather like that, waking up like that, it’s one of my biggest fears,” said Hopedale resident, Chris Campbell. Chris Campbell, his family, and the...
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday
UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
1470 WMBD
Peoria home catches fire a second time overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A vacant home on W. Garden Street in Peoria went up in flames Thursday night for the second time in less than two weeks. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said crews were called to the home around 11:15 p.m., finding heavy black smoke coming from the front door and eaves, and flames showing on the side and back of the home.
25newsnow.com
Natural gas leak causes evacuation of Peoria neighborhood
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A natural gas leak and the risk of an explosion forced the evacuation of some Peoria residents on Tuesday. The Peoria Fire Department said crews were called about 3:35 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of NE Glendale Avenue, between Main Street and Hamilton Boulevard.
25newsnow.com
Guard tower struck by lightning, catches fire at Logan County Correctional Center
LINCOLN (25 News Now) - Lightning struck the guard tower at Logan County Correctional Center in Lincoln igniting a fire there as storms pounded parts of Central Illinois Monday morning. Prison staffers safely evacuated the tower even as flames tore through the roof about 9:50 a.m., according to a post...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria to lower CSO’s one year at a time
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Do people ever wonder where stormwater goes when it rains heavily? It’s called combined sewer overflow, or CSO, and it drains into the Illinois river. A combined sewer system collects rainwater runoff, sewage, and wastewater into one pipe. It transports all the wastewater it...
Central Illinois Proud
Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
khqa.com
Macomb railroad crossings closed due to 'situation,' city says
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb reported on Tuesday night that railroad crossings are closed from East Street to N. Pearl Street at least for the couple hours because of a "situation." City leaders did not expound on the circumstances of the situation that caused the closures.
Central Illinois Proud
Stolen vehicle recovered from Illinois River near Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District Police and the Pekin Police and Fire Department have recovered a stolen car from the Illinois River just south of the Pekin Boat docks. The car was driven into the river July 29 and police have been attempting to...
Central Illinois Proud
Closed Shell gas stations begin to reopen
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being closed for more than a day, Shell gas stations in the Peoria area began reopening their doors Thursday evening. On Wednesday, at least five Shell gas stations were forced to close due to possible tax revenue violations. A representative with Indiana-based Kamla Kaur...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
Central Illinois Proud
Route 91 at Streitmatter reopened after house fire
UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — Route 91 has reopened for through traffic. PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Route 91 is closed at Streitmatter Road as fire crews worked to put out a fire at a home in the 22000 block of Route 91 in Peoria County Tuesday. Akron-Princeville Fire...
25newsnow.com
Red Cross hosting summer blood drives
EAST PEORIA (WEEK) - The American Red Cross said they may be facing a blood shortage if drops in blood donations continue. To combat the issue, the Red Cross has been hosting blood drives. On Thursday, they set up shop in East Peoria for a Hometown Hero blood drive. The Red Cross says this year’s donation has not matched up to previous years.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
