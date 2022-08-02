Vending machine offers free books to North Harlem Elementary students

Read on www.wrdw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxg.com
Boys & Girls Clubs provide valuable resources for students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Back to school means so much more than just going back to class. For many parents, the work day doesn't end when the school bell rings, and critical after-school programs make a difference. Maliya Stone started fourth grade today, but she has been going to Boys...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County elementary students return for the first day of school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the students and parents, it’s the first time in over two years that COVID is not the biggest topic on everyone’s mind. We were out in schools Thursday to see what this year will look like. It’s a welcomed sight at schools across...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County teaches kids ‘the basics’ of staying on track in school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local organization is teaching kids five principles to keep them on track for the school year. “We’re targeting early learning, and it begins at home at birth,” says Richmond County School System Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw. He says it’s important for kids to...
WRDW-TV
‘Something for Alex’ foundation gives back to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Six years ago, a Thomson family lost their son to a home invasion in Atlanta. Alex Newton was 30 years old when he was shot and killed on Halloween. While losing their son was a tragedy for the family, it was a small act of kindness Newton did for someone he barely knew that inspired them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
North Augusta High School students taught aviation class
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over in North Augusta, high school students are learning about aviation thanks to a career path class. We caught up with the flight instructor about what is taught in class. Travis Spears’ students have been learning to fly. “If we can introduce students to aviation...
WRDW-TV
Parent’s concerns on COVID rise as schools are back in session
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Schools and elementary schools in Richmond County are starting off the 2022 school year and one of the concerns for parents is COVID. We talked to a professor of infectious diseases about it and he says to worry less. Empty buses and full classrooms...
WRDW-TV
Georgia parents wrap up last-minute back-to-school shopping
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For some, it’s the night before the first day of school, and that means rushing to the stores to get last-second supplies. Whether it’s a backpack or binder and a pack of pencils, the more kids you have, the more likely you probably forgot something on the list.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County students, staff adjust to modified calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County students have just over a week before they’re back in the classroom on Aug 15. Starting next year, their first day is three weeks earlier, starting on July 25. The modified calendar will give students three extended breaks throughout the year. Those are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Second Baptist STEM camp kicks off Aiken STEAM Week
This week, children at Second Baptist Church will get a better understanding of STEM and participate in related activities . A camp hosted by Sky is the Limit Foundation, True To Your Sole and Second Baptist Church in collaboration with the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic sought to introduce area children to STEM by teaching them to create their own websites.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County school officials discuss safety for the new school year
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All students were back in the classroom Thursday in Columbia County. Unfortunately, the school district says a 14-year-old student was arrested at Greenbrier High School and was found with a gun in their backpack. School administrators were responding to a report of an unruly student in...
WRDW-TV
PHOTO GALLERY: Picture-perfect moments from the first day of school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, all Columbia County students returned to the classroom. Elementary students in Richmond County also had their first day. We asked you to send us your back-to-school photos — and you did. Take a look at these smiles!. In Richmond County, K-8, middle, high,...
wgac.com
Get Ready For The Arts In The Heart Of Augusta Festival
Get ready for Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival on September 16, 17, and 18th. All activities will be held downtown with something for the entire family. We spoke with Brenda Durant, the Executive Director of the Greater Augusta Arts Council about the event celebrating 40 years. You can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'National Night Out' brings kids, cops together in Aiken
Dozens of children were the center of attention Tuesday evening in Perry Memorial Park, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety helping present the local version of the National Night Out event, billed as "an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie." This year's event included a...
WRDW-TV
Some Columbia Co. middle & high school students may have to walk to school
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - All of our districts are having to get creative with fewer bus drivers to go around. The Columbia County School District decided to change the bus system before the first day to have fewer delays getting kids to and from school. But there’s a catch. The...
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. schools introduce five-year plan to increase academic achievement
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County came up with a new long-term plan at a recent board meeting. They’re not wasting any time putting the plan into action. Day one of school is in the books for Columbia County, and also the first day of a five-year strategic plan.
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 4
Students in Columbia County and some in Richmond County head back to the classroom today. We caught up with bus drivers and parents on how they were preparing for the big first day. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County bus drivers needed as the school year quickly approaches
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re checking back in with Richmond County schools and their bus driver openings after being in crisis mode several times last year. When we last checked, openings were higher at 28 than during those crisis situations last year. We sat down with the Transportation Workers...
Greenbrier High School student found with gun on campus on first day of school
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an “unruly juvenile” was found to have a gun in their bookbag on the first day of classes at Greenbrier High School. A press release from the Columbia County School District said, ” On Thursday, August 4, […]
WRDW-TV
Local woman spots alligator outside Dollar Tree on Laney Walker
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An alligator was spotted outside the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker Boulevard on Wednesday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the alligator was about 4 1-2 feet long. DNR tells us they took the alligator to Thomson to tag it for records and...
WJBF.com
Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival early tickets on sale
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is returning for its 40th year, and it’s planning to be bigger and better than ever. At Arts in the Heart the Augusta Commons is transformed in to festival for everyone to enjoy. This years event...
Comments / 0