WIS-TV

Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
thenewirmonews.com

Lisa Hostetler Brown recognized as Legal Elite

LawyerLisa, LLC has announced Lisa Hostetler Brown has been recognized as a 2022 Legal Elite of the Midlands by Columbia Business Monthly. Legal Elite is a regional awards program where attorneys are nominated and chosen by votes of peer attorneys. Lisa Hostetler Brown, J.D., CELA, is recognized in two categories:...
thenewirmonews.com

Jay Lucas named Senior Vice President for Government Affairs at Prisma Health

Prisma Health has named Jay Lucas as its senior vice president for government affairs. In this new role, which begins July 25, Lucas will be responsible for leading Prisma Health’s government affairs activities at the local, state and national levels. “Jay is a highly respected leader who is well-known...
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases down, but hospitalizations up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — COVID-19 case numbers and vaccination rates were down last week, according to data updated Thursday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Weekly results were delayed by two days. There were 14,967 new cases reported to DHEC last week, according to the data — a decrease of 14.1% […]
metro-magazine.com

The COMET Names New Director, Operations

Columbia, S.C.’s Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) named Jackie Bowers as its new director, operations. In this position, Bowers will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the prime contractor to ensure service is being delivered every day and she will continue to direct the customer experience department. She will report to LeRoy DesChamps, Chief Operating Officer.
abandonedspaces.com

Bricks from Guignard Brick Works Helped Build the American South

Situated along the banks of the Congaree River in Cayce, South Carolina, the remnants of Guignard Brick Works offer the public a glimpse of the state’s industrial boom during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The property’s beehive kilns were responsible for the production of millions of bricks each year, but were later deemed obsolete following the construction of tunnel kilns.
kiss951.com

More Than 20 Cases of Monkey Pox Reported in South Carolina

As the world continues to monitor Money Pox, more and more cases are popping up across the country. More than 20 cases have been reported in South Carolina according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. WCBD News 2’s Tim Renaud, reports that the state’s first known infections were reported back in July. The cases were in the Lowcountry area and the Midlands of South Carolina.
thenewirmonews.com

Lexington County approves road improvement plan

The congested roads and stalled traffic throughout Lexington County are in for a fix. Lexington County Council gave final approval at the July 26 meeting to a penny sales tax proposal that would fund millions in road improvements throughout Lexington County. It was a unanimous vote that clears the way...
swlexledger.com

Social media post that is affecting the Newberry College community

Newberry, S.C. 08/04/22 - Recently, the College has been made aware of a social media post that is affecting the Newberry College community. The situation is under investigation. Due to matters of privacy, we are limited about what we can say regarding the circumstances. However, Newberry College and Newberry College Athletics would like to be absolutely clear that the College does not condone or support bullying by, or against, Newberry College students.
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
thenewirmonews.com

Irmo Fire department hosts Back to School Bash

Irmo Fire partnered with Beginnings-SC to host a Back to School Bash for deaf & hard of hearing families. The 7th Annual Back to School Bash for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Families was a fun, educational event for the deaf & hard of hearing community, and was packed with numerous resources & school supplies for each family in attendance.
The Post and Courier

Ex-Charleston superintendent starts school year leading Columbia-area district

LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One's search for a permanent superintendent is underway a month into former head of Charleston County Schools Gerrita Postlewait's stint as the Midlands district's interim superintendent. Postlewait plans to serve the state's sixth-largest school district for at least the upcoming school year, but...
