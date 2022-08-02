Read on knoxradio.com
Rattlers Baseball wins Midwest Plains Regional Tournament
The West Fargo Rattlers 12-year old youth baseball recently won five games to take the Midwest Plains regional tournament in Garden City Kansas and will join 20 U.S. and eight international teams in the Cal Ripken Major 70 World Series in Branson, Missouri, August 5-13. The Rattlers will begin the ...
Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
Lady A postpones concerts in Fargo, Minot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lady A concerts scheduled to take place next month in the area are no longer happening. The group posted on social media that they’ll be postponed, as its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety”. Lady A...
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
KNOX News Radio
Former Grafton lawmaker dies
A former state senator from Grafton has died in St. Paul, Minnesota. Harvey Tallackson was 97. Tallackson was born May 15th, 1925, in Grafton. Tallackson served 32 years in the state Senate, elected as a Democrat. He also served as Senate Appropriations Committee chairman from 1987 to 1993. Funeral services...
Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away
FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
Teacher, Staff positions still open in several North Dakota school districts
(Fargo, ND) -- Many North Dakota school districts are still trying to fill teaching and staff positions. Districts in the Red River Valley are still working to fill open educator positions in time for the upcoming school years. Fargo Public Schools still needs to fill more than 20 teacher positions.
North Dakotan Tickles The Ebony & Ivory On America’s Got Talent
David Snyder, according to an article in the Grand Forks Herald grew up on a hobby farm between Grand Forks and Thompson, North Dakota. The pianist performed a pop song that he composed to a standing ovation from the America's Got Talent crowd. He received three yes's from all of the judges, and is moving on to the next round on the reality competition show.
The 17th annual Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off fires up
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo police department is hosting the 17th annual chiefs and sheriffs burger cook-off Tuesday. Cass County sheriff office and Barnesville, Glyndon, Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead police departments prepared one burger each and were judged on looks and taste. This year’s judges includes...
Altru Rehabilitation Hospital adds beds
The Altru Rehabilitation Hospital has grown in size with the completion of an expansion project at 4500 South Washington Street in Grand Forks. Altru and Alabama based Encompass Health finalized a joint venture agreement to operate the unit in June of last year. The rehabilitation hospital first opened with 23 beds and is now up to 37. The goal is 40 by fall.
RED RIVER VALLEY SUGARBEET CROP PROGRESSING NICELY, BUT STILL BEHIND FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR
Summer’s end is coming into view with the first week of August now here, which means for many farmers around Crookston, that harvest of certain crops such as sugar beets is right around the corner. But due to a very wet spring and many unforeseen circumstances, the planting and growing seasons have been anything but ordinary for farmers and workers at American Crystal Sugar.
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE LANE AND WALKWAYS AT SOUTH WASHINGTON ST. ON MONDAY
Motorists and pedestrians should be aware of lane/walkway closures in Grand Forks starting on Monday, August 8, on South Washington Street, near the 2300 block, just North of 24th Ave South. Outside traffic lanes and the pedestrian underpass under the roadway will be closed. The closure is needed to complete...
Big changes could be coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport
FARGO, N.D.–There could be some big changes coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport. Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said a study, launched last fall, is being conducted to determine the needs of the airport and its commercial occupants as well as the flying public. Dobberstein said it all points...
UPDATE: 4 Fargo Officers On Leave After Suicidal Male With Rifle Is Shot & Killed in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An investigation is underway after an armed and suicidal male was shot and killed by officers in Mapleton, North Dakota, just west of the FM metro. An anonymous 911 call reported shots fired around 10:30 Monday morning. Another report at the time said a male...
Lane closures on the way for I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning at around 8:30 P.M. on August 4, there will be a westbound lane closure on Interstate 94 in Moorhead for several hours overnight. Crews will be removing concrete barriers and barrels along the road between the Highway 75 and 34th St/ SE Main Ave. exits.
Vandals breaking flags, damaging greens at El Zagal Golf Course
FARGO (KVRR) – Vandals have been destroying property at El Zagal Golf Course. Fargo Park District Enterprise Director Carolyn Boutain says the course was hit at least three times in July. Several flag sticks were broken or stolen and holes were punched in the ground. Boutain says the incidents...
Man now charged with murder in Grand Forks unattended death
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Another charge is coming down for the man originally charged with tampering of evidence in a suspected homicide from May in Grand Forks. Authorities say 39-year-old Kindi Jalloh has now been charged with murder in the death of Douglas Elgert. The 67-year-old was found unresponsive in a residence in the 1200 block of North 39th street on May 24th.
EPIC Companies details what you will see at new Fargo Waterpark
(Fargo, ND) -- We're learning even more about what you can expect to be included when it comes to Fargo's newest attraction. 'The Wave' Waterpark is set to open in the next few years, and will include several activities and fun for families, college students and everyone in between. "A...
Elderly man hurt following Otter Tail County crash
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is hurt following a single-car crash in Otter Tail County. The State Patrol says it happened on Thursday, August 4 on Hwy. 210 near Fergus Falls. The crash report says 76-year-old Alan Olson of Clitherall, MN was heading east...
ND & MN: Fatal crashes and injury accidents
A 75-year old Fargo man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a sunflower field southwest of Horace (ND) on Sunday. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was heading east on County Road 17 when he drove into the ditch and into the field shortly before 4:00 p.m. The driver fell off the bike. A passerby noticed the motorcycle in the field and called 9-1-1. The victim was transported to Essentia Health where he later died of his injuries.
