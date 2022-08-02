ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Commissioners approve new design changes for Sanibel Causeway project

By Kenan Scott
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
New bike lanes are coming to the Sanibel Causeway project.

This is after the Lee County Commissioners approved a new design change to add them this morning .

County Commissioners approved $243,861 for changes to the Sanibel Causeway Shoreline Stabilization project, including the planned bike paths that are meant to connect Islands A and B.

Other items part of those design changes include turn lanes, milling and resurfacing, plus re-striping.

A long-time Cape Coral resident told Fox 4 that he hopes the new paths will help ease up some of the congestion that bicyclists have to deal with when riding through the Causeway.

“You can’t expand this area. So the only thing that you can do with the small lanes and the congestion of people trying to pass one another, which can be dangerous if they’re not paying attention to cyclists on the side is to give them a designated area," says Davis.

The new contract total with the approved design changes brings the price tag up to more than $1.3 million - that money will come from FDOT and the Tourist Development Beach Capital Improvement Fund.

FOX 4 WFTX

