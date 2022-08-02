ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

She went missing 12 years ago. Her family still hopes they will see her again

By Jon Burkett
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRXSN_0h2FMQy200

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- It has been 12 years since Arianna "Peaches" Davis went missing in Eastern Henrico.

Her case is still unsolved to this day.

Twenty-year-old Davis left her parent's house in Eastern Henrico on April 30, 2010, saying she was going to the store.

She was last seen off Nine Mile Road, just blocks away from her home, but never returned. Davis was just weeks shy of graduating from Fortis College when she disappeared.

ALSO READ: Mother of woman missing for 7 years: ‘I’m always hoping and praying’

"We are praying that she's still alive and that someday, she'll come back," Zandra Ford, Arianna's mother, said. "It's devastating, you know, to go every day wondering where your child is or is she okay when you can't get to her."

"The prime suspect in the case, a man, was last seen actually around the house of Miss Davis and he was last seen pulling out of the driveway and heading possibly in the direction of that Express Mart," Will McCue, a spokesman with the Henrico Police, said.

Henrico Police believe that man is connected to three violent crimes .

Jon Burkett went to Zandra to let her know that, on behalf of the Reopen the Case Foundation, new life will be breathed into her daughter's case. She broke down in tears and said she thought everybody had forgotten about the case.

"The focus of what Reopen the Case Foundation is doing in collaboration with CBS 6 is the idea of wanting to bring some closure to some of these families. Episodes like this and airing stories about cases that have not been solved. We're really hoping that we're able to touch an individual out there who may have some information," Shannon Taylor, Henrico's Commonwealth Attorney, said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-833-RTCFNVA or to email tips@reopenthecase.org.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
NBC12

Police: Woman found dead in car in Henrico’s east end

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her car early Friday morning. At around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting. Officers have blocked off the area as the investigation...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
foxrichmond.com

Woman dies in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly double shooting. Officers were called on Thursday to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m. for random gunfire. At the scene, police found a vehicle on West 44th Street that hit the curb and stopped near Forest...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police identify woman found shot to death in car

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a shooting that happened in Henrico’s east end early Friday morning. At around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Zhykierra Zhane Guy,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortis College#Express Mart#The Henrico Police#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

Chesterfield man charged with leading police on chase into NC

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he led them on a chase into North Carolina. Suffolk Police Department notified the Gates County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina that they were pursuing a wanted man heading toward Gates County. Deputies set up...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

SCAM ALERT: Petersburg Police warn of Facebook page impersonating animal shelter

The police department said the scammer/s are identifying themselves on social media as "Help the Petersburg Animals," and created a page falsely advertising pets the page says are up for adoption at the shelter. The page then asks for deposits from the pets, which police said the animal shelter would never do. The police department said the page is not authorized to solicit on behalf of the agency.
PETERSBURG, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy