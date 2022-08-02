ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

200-year-old tree falls on Petersburg homes

By Scott Wise
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fbX7_0h2FMMgM00

PETERSBURG, Va. -- No one was hurt when a 200-year-old tree fell on a duplex along the 1000 block of 6th Street in Petersburg, city officials shared Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the home at about 1:40 p.m.

"On arrival, firefighters and Neighborhood Services found half of a two-hundred-year-old tree on the roof of the duplex. There were people in the residences at the time the tree fell, but there were no injuries," an email from Petersburg city officials read. "The duplex and two adjacent houses have been deemed as unsafe due to being in a possible collapse zone of the remaining tree. Ten people lived in the three structures and have temporarily relocated to other locations."

Inspectors determined the tree had been damaged by recent storms.

"City Emergency officials are reminding residents to examine trees near houses and other structures following storms," the statement continued.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxrichmond.com

Woman dies in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly double shooting. Officers were called on Thursday to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m. for random gunfire. At the scene, police found a vehicle on West 44th Street that hit the curb and stopped near Forest...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Petersburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Petersburg, VA
Accidents
City
Petersburg, VA
NBC12

Police: Woman found dead in car in Henrico’s east end

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her car early Friday morning. At around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting. Officers have blocked off the area as the investigation...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
NBC12

Police identify woman found shot to death in car

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a shooting that happened in Henrico’s east end early Friday morning. At around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Zhykierra Zhane Guy,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ameliamonitor.com

Driver and passenger injured in Sunday crash

Both the driver and passenger of a 1998 Dodge pickup truck were taken to an area hospital by the Amelia Emergency Squad Sunday (July 31) with non-life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Dennisville Road (Rt. 614) about .1 of a mile north of the Poor House Road (Rt. 603) intersection. Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Todd Smith said the accident occurred about 10:55 a.m. when the truck, driven by Tyler Parrott, of Amelia, came around a curve and he lost control on the rain-slick pavement and the truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and then some trees. Mr. Parrott was charged with failing to drive right of the road’s center and failing to wear his seat belt. The truck was a total loss.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Woman injured in shooting off Chamberlayne Ave

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police are investigating a shooting off Chamberlayne Avenue Tuesday evening that injured a woman. At approximately 5:21 pm on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 3200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult...
RICHMOND, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy