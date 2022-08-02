Read on www.clickondetroit.com
How the battle over abortion rights in Michigan is impacting providers, patients
Michigan’s battle over abortion rights keeps shifting and changing with access to the procedure hanging in the balance. Right now, two court rulings are protecting providers and people who seek abortion from prosecution. A Court of Claims judge suspended the state law in May, saying it’s most likely unconstitutional....
Tudor Dixon wins GOP nomination for Michigan governor
Conservative media personality Tudor Dixon has clinched the Republican nomination for Michigan governor after beating out four other candidates in the Michigan Primary Election. Dixon will go up against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Whitmer is seeking her second term in the governor’s seat. Dixon will be...
Michigan Medicine will continue to provide abortion care following day of court rulings
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine released a statement on Tuesday that it will continue to include abortions as part of its health care services in response to recent court rulings. On Monday morning, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that county prosecutors can begin enforcing the state’s 1931 abortion...
Ellie Mental Health to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Ellie Mental Health, a mental health franchise created and owned by millennials, is expanding across the country and will soon open its first Michigan location in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health will be opening at 1601 Briarwood Circle in mid-September with the help of local entrepreneur...
3 arrested on St. Clair River after crossing from Canada to Michigan near ‘known smuggling route’
ALGONAC, Mich. – Officials said border patrol agents arrested three people when they tried to cross the St. Clair River from Canada into Michigan. The boat they were on was noticed by border patrol officials on Tuesday (Aug. 2) at 3 a.m. on the St. Clair River near Algonac.
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
Storms leave their mark on Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Wednesday evening’s storms left their mark on many communities across Metro Detroit, from flooded roads to downed trees. Sheldon Road in Plymouth was flooded with cars gingerly trying to make their way through. Strong gusts whipped down trees, some landing on the road. The heavy wind...
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: Thousands without power
DETROIT – Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, with some scattered power outages being reported in the area. As of 12 p.m. on Thursday, more than 25,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan. Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to...
Downloadable Graphics for Winners and Top 5 - Vote 4 the Best
We’ve prepared digital graphics for you to use on your website and social media, as well as a printable banner. Click the links below to download them. We’ll also be mailing out Winner and Top 5 window clings to you real soon that you can put up to show you’re part of Vote 4 the Best.
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:. 1. Rise &...
Oxford High School graduate advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
Last week Local 4 introduced you to Ava Swiss, the 18-year-old Oxford High School graduate who wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent. Swiss’s audition earned her a “Yes” vote from all four of the show’s judges. On Tuesday (Aug. 2) night, we learned she’s...
Michigan State Police cracking down on I-75 drivers ‘most likely to contribute to a crash’
Michigan State Police troopers are launching a statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend and plan to focus on drivers committing common violations that are “most likely to contribute to a crash,” they said. State police plan to focus more heavily on enforcement along I-75 from the Michigan-Ohio border...
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Summer isn’t over yet with plenty of festivals to take the family to this weekend. Monroe County Fair (Monroe County Fairgrounds), through Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.: The annual fair is one of Michigan’s oldest but it’s still shining as bright as ever. This year’s theme is “Diamonds are Fair-ever” as it celebrates its 75th year. On Friday, catch all the rip-roaring action at the monster truck show. On Saturday, the legendary band Tesla will be rocking out the fair for its finale. General admission for the fair is $7 for adults and $4 for children 6-12. Separate tickets required for big shows. Full schedule and more info here.
Police say no threat to community after 2 found dead in Macomb Township home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating after a welfare check led to the discovery of two bodies inside a Macomb Township home. Macomb County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home on Downing Street for a welfare check Wednesday afternoon when they found two people inside the home had died.
Freeways cleared after heavy downpours cause major flooding in Metro Detroit
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Heavy downpours on Wednesday evening caused several freeway closures in Metro Detroit. According to MDOT, here is where flooding has been cleared:
Metro Detroit facing potential for another round of heavy thunderstorms, downpours, flooding
DETROIT – That was an impressive line of storms late Wednesday creating dozens of severe storm reports from wind damage to hail and super soaking cells. Now, we’re in the wake of a cool front with just a few scattered showers around Metro Detroit. Temperatures have not been able to cool significantly due to the clouds and warm breezes as we are in the 70s this Thursday morning as you head out to greet the day.
Mackinac Island police warn of e-bike dangers after battery explosion causes fire, injuries
Electric bikes are already a controversial topic when it comes to Mackinac Island. But after a recent fire caused by an exploding battery, police are urging extra caution to anyone using one. Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski said on Thursday that residents, visitors and employers using e-bikes should “take...
Metro Detroit to face heat advisory, risk for severe storms today
It’s double trouble for Metro Detroit this Wednesday. Happy Hump Day! The best part of our day will be the morning hours, the best and safest for any kind of working out or working outside. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees as you hit the...
Turning up the heat: What to expect this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – We’re still tracking some showers and thunderstorms on the radar this morning, but not nearly the coverage we had late last night with thunderstorms that are producing a lot of lightning and heavy rainfall as well with all the moisture around. It looks to be a...
