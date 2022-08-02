Read on clutchpoints.com
Stinchcomb Says Arkansas Most Likely Team to Upset Alabama
SEC Network host laughs when graphic shows Texas most likely upset according to FPI
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, August 5, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Alabama game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Crimson Tide's 2022 season
Alabama enters the 2022 season as a major favorite to win the national championship. The Crimson Tide return reigning Heisman-winning QB Bryce Young and star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. — perhaps the most fearsome duo in all of college football. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) predicts huge things...
Tuscaloosa Named One Of The Worst College Football Cities In 2022
I don't usually fall for this crap from "trolls" online. This time, I guess I did. This fool has tons and tons of followers on social media. His stuff has been featured on ESPN and the SEC Network, just to name a few. I gotta respond this time. So, college...
What are the five biggest questions for Alabama football in 2022?
Alabama begins fall camp Thursday, kicking off four weeks of practice that will culminate in the school’s Sept. 3 opener against Utah State. High expectations accompany the Tide after it fell short of a national championship last season. Alabama has once again been picked to win the SEC and no school has shorter odds to win a national title, which would be the seventh for Nick Saban in 16 years.
College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News
During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
Former Alabama Basketball Player Earns Head Coaching Position
Former Alabama basketball player, Betsy Harris, was named the head coach of the East Central Community College women’s basketball program. The Mississippi Native will be returning home to lead the Lady Warriors who located in Decatur, Miss. Harris was a member of the Crimson Tide from 1990-94, where she...
Eli Gold, Alabama football’s voice since 1988, to miss start of 2022 season due to health issues
Alabama football fans received some bad news on Wednesday morning. Longtime Alabama football radio play-by-play announcer Eli Gold, the voice of the Crimson Tide since the 1988 season, will miss the start of the 2022 college campaign due to health issues, as noted by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Eli...
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold
Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
She said a star football player raped her in Blazer Hall. Now, she’s suing UAB.
In a federal lawsuit, a former UAB student claims she was raped by a star football player in Blazer Hall. University police, she said, did not investigate the incident but told her "it happens" and walked her back to her dorm. The university denies any wrongdoing in the case.
Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried
A wild kangaroo was spotted in Alabama.
Human remains found in wrecked car believed to be of missing nurse who was last seen on her way to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains that were found in a wrecked car in Georgia are believed to be those of a nurse from South Carolina who was on her way to Birmingham last month but never made it, according to a police report. Shauna Brown, a nurse who worked at Prisma Baptist Health in […]
Lost kangaroo spotted in Lake Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: R.J. Bigham of Bigham Farms & Exotics has confirmed that his company and local animal control units are investigating the possibility of the lost kangaroo being spotted swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa. Original: Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa. At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BarstoolBama’s Instagram page posted a video showing the […]
Birmingham man killed in motel shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old Birmingham man killed in a motel shooting over the weekend was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Daren Brown Jr. was shot and killed inside a motel room on the 400 block of Commons Drive Saturday around 8:52 p.m. Brown’s death is being investigated […]
Woman arrested in Tuscaloosa gas station shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman has been arrested for shooting someone in the leg following an apparent argument at a gas station in Tuscaloosa on Friday July 29. 48-year-old Sirlena Harris was arrested the day of the shooting for Assault. She has since been released on a $15,000 bond.
