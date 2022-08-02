Alabama begins fall camp Thursday, kicking off four weeks of practice that will culminate in the school’s Sept. 3 opener against Utah State. High expectations accompany the Tide after it fell short of a national championship last season. Alabama has once again been picked to win the SEC and no school has shorter odds to win a national title, which would be the seventh for Nick Saban in 16 years.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO