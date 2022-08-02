ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

What are the five biggest questions for Alabama football in 2022?

Alabama begins fall camp Thursday, kicking off four weeks of practice that will culminate in the school’s Sept. 3 opener against Utah State. High expectations accompany the Tide after it fell short of a national championship last season. Alabama has once again been picked to win the SEC and no school has shorter odds to win a national title, which would be the seventh for Nick Saban in 16 years.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold

Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Lost kangaroo spotted in Lake Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: R.J. Bigham of Bigham Farms & Exotics has confirmed that his company and local animal control units are investigating the possibility of the lost kangaroo being spotted swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa. Original: Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa. At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BarstoolBama’s Instagram page posted a video showing the […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in motel shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old Birmingham man killed in a motel shooting over the weekend was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Daren Brown Jr. was shot and killed inside a motel room on the 400 block of Commons Drive Saturday around 8:52 p.m. Brown’s death is being investigated […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman arrested in Tuscaloosa gas station shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman has been arrested for shooting someone in the leg following an apparent argument at a gas station in Tuscaloosa on Friday July 29. 48-year-old Sirlena Harris was arrested the day of the shooting for Assault. She has since been released on a $15,000 bond.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
