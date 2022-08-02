Read on www.uppermichiganssource.com
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
Alzheimer’s Association Names Local Leader as Top Individual Fundraiser of the YearBuilding Indiana BusinessMichigan City, IN
valpo.life
#1StudentNWI: A fair, a festival, and a feature in Kouts, Ind.
The Porter County Fair just ended on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Even though the fair takes place in Valparaiso, Ind., July 21 through July 30 was an important week for the community of Kouts, Ind. There was so much to participate in, see, and eat at the fair this year.
WLUC
World War II veteran shares memories while at AirPower History Tour
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The AirPower History Tour continues at Sawyer International Airport. On Wednesday, one World War II veteran got to relive his time in the Army Air Corps. 97-year-old Joe Enrietti is a Mohawk native. On Wednesday afternoon, he had a police escort down to KI Sawyer...
abc57.com
Smoker Craft Boats to host ribbon-cutting for new facilities
NEW PARIS, Ind. -- Smoker Craft Boats, a local manufacturer, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 11:15 a.m. to unveil their new facilities. Located at 67977 County Road 23, the new facility adds an additional 210,000 square feet of production, shipping, storage and office space. The newest...
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
Inside Indiana Business
LRS continues northern Indiana expansion
Illinois-based LRS, which specializes in waste disposal and recycling, has acquired JL Hurt, a company in Kosciusko County that provides portable restrooms to a variety of industries. This marks the company’s fourth acquisition in the northern Indiana market over the past two years. Concurrently, LRS also purchased Minnesota-based AirFresh...
valpo.life
Annual Popcorn Festival serves as the best way to celebrate NWI
The Popcorn Festival is a staple of Valparaiso. Every year, people gather to celebrate Orville Redenbacher with delicious food and great company, and this year will be no exception. “We have a couple of pre-festival activities planned this year that we're really excited about. The first is on Thursday, September...
WLUC
59-year-old Chicago man bikes around all 5 Great Lakes
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Original musical premiers in Crystal Falls on Aug. 6. Do Good In The Copper Country campaign shines spotlight on volunteers. The Portage Health Foundation (PHF) has launched a new campaign called “Do Good in the Copper Country”....
valpo.life
FOUR WINDS CASINOS CELEBRATES ITS 15TH ANNIVERSARY WITH AUGUST PROMOTIONS
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of August including a chance to win a Bayliner Boat or a share of $15,000 in Cash or Instant Credit, a share of $155,000 in Cash for Four Winds Casinos’ 15th Anniversary, a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash playing KaChingKo, a share of $35,000 in Cash, Instant Credit/Free Slot Play, and a Kubota Zero Turn Mower or a share of $30,000 in Cash or Instant Credit prizes! Summer Pool Parties also continue throughout August at Four Winds New Buffalo.
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, August 4 – 7
Celebrate the start of August by taking part in one of the many exciting events happening around you in Northwest Indiana this weekend. Whether it’s an outdoor event, a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, a concert, or something in between, there are tons of options to choose from. Take a look...
wrtv.com
Navy recruiter pulls mom, 2 kids out of sinking car in northern Indiana
VALPARAISO — In the United States Navy, sailors train so that they can be ready when their nation calls on them. For one local Indiana Navy Recruiter, the call to action came closer to home than usual. On July 25, Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 1st Class Bobby Weaver was on...
nwi.life
Crown Point Awards Phase One of Sauerman Woods Project
The Crown Point Board of Works has awarded a bid for the first phase of the Sauerman Woods Drainage Improvements project. During its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Board of Works approved a $2.36 million bid from Austgen Equipment. The bid was taken under advisement during the Board’s July 20, 2022, meeting.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Chesterton charging forward with a big bang
To commemorate July 4, fireworks were set off in Hawthorne Park honoring a day of hard-won independence. The event began at 9 a.m. with a parade leading from Yost Elementary School and ended in Hawthorne Park. Following the parade, guests enjoyed a pancake breakfast provided by the Chesterton Lions Club,...
WLUC
Lower Michigan man charged with arson of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Joshua Brereton, 25 of Paw Paw, was charged with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood building in Kalamazoo by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On July 31, 2022, law enforcement received a report of a fire in progress at the Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo. An investigation, which included review of video surveillance from the fire scene, revealed that, at approximately 4:00 p.m., a man now identified as Brereton breached the fence surrounding the building, used a combustible fuel to ignite the exterior bushes of the building, lit a fireplace starter log, and then threw the burning log onto the roof of the building, ultimately starting two separate fires. After the fires started, Brereton fled the scene.
Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back," noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
chicagocrusader.com
A Gary relic gets closer to a rebirth
Abandoned City Methodist Church among three Gary finalists for $5 million grant. For decades it stood as an abandoned symbol of Gary’s decline. The haunting, empty gothic sanctuary of the historic City Methodist Church has attracted gawkers, tourists, even Hollywood filmmakers seeking to capitalize on its grandiose interior that is now a creepy setting with its piles of rubble, and collapsed ceiling.
WTHR
GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi
In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night Sky
Indiana is filled with natural beauty. From reservoirs to state forests, there is so much land just waiting to be explored. One of the best and most unique parks is the Indiana Dunes, located in the northwest corner of the state along Lake Michigan. Home to sandy beaches, hiking trails, rivers, and dark night skies filled with stars, if there is one national park to visit in Indiana, it's this one.
thechicagomachine.com
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk
CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
Man dies, woman rescued after kayak tips in northwestern Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition following a kayaking accident in Lake County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, two kayakers were seen tipping over in their kayak on Robinson Lake and struggling in water about 200 feet from shore around 8:15 […]
consultant360.com
Pyoderma Gangrenosum on the Lower Extremity
1Medical student, University of Illinois at Chicago-Rockford, Chicago, Illinois. 2Dermatology resident, Naval Medical Center, San Diego, California. Received March 23, 2022. Accepted July 7, 2022. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. DISCLAIMER:. The authors report that informed patient consent was obtained for publication of the images used herein.
