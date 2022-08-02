NMB Nacho Hippo shooting victim dies, attorneys say 'violence was preventable'

Read on wpde.com
WMBF
2 arrested in connection to Loris shooting, police say
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in part of Horry County have arrested two people in connection to a July shooting that left five people hurt. The Loris Police Department said Tarrianna Corbrashia Richburg and Jamariyon Shyhede Boykin were taken into custody on Thursday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
wpde.com
Remembering Jacob Hancher: Myrtle Beach officer gets bridge named after him
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department will gather to honor a fallen officer Friday afternoon. Officials will be naming the Harrelson Boulevard Bridge after Private First Class Jacob Hancher. The ceremony takes place at 3 p.m. Hancher was shot and killed in the line of...
wpde.com
Person charged in deadly shooting at Marlboro County nightclub, sheriff says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person was arrested Thursday after a shooting incident at a Marlboro County nightclub last month. Javonte Varquis Rollerson AKA “Veto”, 27, of Bennettsville, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Rollerson was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center and will have a bond hearing Friday.
wpde.com
Woman charged with attempted murder after victim injured in Florence shooting: Police
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting Wednesday evening, according to police. Officers with the Florence Police Department responded to the area of Brunson Street in reference to a shooting incident around 10:30 p.m., on August 3. While officials were on...
WMBF
Police: Scene cleared after bomb threat investigation at Georgetown Walmart
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities investigated a possible bomb threat at a Walmart in the Grand Strand on Thursday. The Georgetown Police Department said the store received a call earlier in the day regarding the threat. By around 9 p.m., authoirites said the store had reopened after being cleared with...
wpde.com
'A piece of me is gone:' Robeson Co. mother still seeks justice 1 year after son's death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Tanisha Coleman said the past year has been one of the hardest for her following the death of her son, 19-year-old Marqueise "Queise" Coleman. “It’s because like a piece of me is gone that I can never get back, and trying to be that strong person, it gets tiresome. You want to give up, but you know if you give up, everybody else, is going to give up," said Coleman.
wpde.com
Woman found dead on southeastern North Carolina beach
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released more information about the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The woman has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating Robeson County shooting on Wilcox Road
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road to reports of a shot subject Wednesday around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment, the sheriff's office said. The investigators...
wfxb.com
North Myrtle Beach Shooting Victim Dies, Charges Expected to be Upgraded
The victim of a shooting at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach has died. The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. at the restaurant located at 850 North Beach Boulevard across from Barefoot Landing. The suspect identified as Lafredia Cortlet Todd, was arrested not far from the location of the incident and has been charged with attempted murder. The charge is expected to be upgraded after the victim identified as Quentin Johnson died. His death was confirmed by Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler yesterday. Todd and Johnson were co-workers at the restaurant and according to lawyers representing Johnson’s family, it appears that the restaurant knew about previous violent threats and said that the shooting could have been prevented.
wpde.com
Man arrested in Dillon County, charged with murder of 19-year-old: Deputies
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Pembroke man wanted for murder was arrested in Dillon County early Thursday morning. Knowledge McNeil, 20, of Pembroke was wanted for charges in relation to the death of Quadrique R. Butler, 19, of Fairmont. McNeil is charged with first degree murder, breaking and...
wpde.com
Walmart reopens following reports of bomb threat in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9 p.m.): Police say no threat was found, and Walmart is back open to the public. Georgetown Police and Fire departments are responding to a call about a possible bomb threat made toward the town's Walmart. Shoppers are being cleared out of the store,...
Police: Marion Co schools’ lockdown was caused by shooting suspect who threatened he ‘was not going down without a fight,’ remains on the run
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Marion County schools that were under a “delayed dismissal” Wednesday afternoon were placed into lockdown because of a nearby person who was wanted in connection to a shooting, officials announced Thursday morning. As of 10:15 a.m., the person had not been caught. News13 had reached out to law enforcement agencies […]
wpde.com
Photos show fire crews using Horry County buyout home for hands-on skills training
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are putting in training at county-owned structures this week. These properties provide HCFR crews the infrastructure in which they can continue to develop the skills that save lives, property and minimize risk on emergency fire-related calls, the department emphasized.
wpde.com
Horry County faith responders, flood victims step up to send aid to Kentucky
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The devastation in parts of Eastern and Central Kentucky has left neighbors there with an all too familiar feeling that many in Horry County can relate to. They are homeless due to flooding. Unlike what we have seen in the past, these floodwaters came...
WMBF
McMaster visits Myrtle Beach to announce safe driving campaign
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) announced a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state Thursday. The campaign includes a partnership between Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “The historic Darlington Raceway is part of the very fabric of...
wpde.com
Crews investigating fire at home in Galivants Ferry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a fire at a home in Gallivants Ferry Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:35 a.m. to Blue Jackets Drive to a reported structure fire. The fire was contained to a small pile of clothes with no...
July was most violent time in at least 20 months for gun crimes in News13 viewing area
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More people were hurt and killed this July than in any other month within more than a year and a half, according to a crime analysis from News13. News13 began collecting data — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland […]
One in custody after chase ends in rollover crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a chase that ended in a rollover crash on Barringer Street in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. The chase began when deputies tried to serve a warrant on Gilbert Drive, Joye said. Deputies were looking for one person when another person […]
wpde.com
SC gov. announces Safe Driving Campaign during Myrtle Beach press conference
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced a partnership on a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state of South Carolina. The new partnership was unveiled at a press conference with Gov. Henry McMaster, SCDPS...
wpde.com
Tobacco Heritage Day is Saturday at the Living History Farm in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tobacco Heritage Day is this weekend at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway. The Living History Farm showcases what life was like during the 1900s in Horry County. Back then, tobacco was the main cash crop for the region. The event will include...
