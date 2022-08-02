ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

NMB Nacho Hippo shooting victim dies, attorneys say 'violence was preventable'

By Courtney Rowles, Emma Parkhouse
 3 days ago
