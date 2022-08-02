Read on eparisextra.com
Vance Ronald Barksdale || Obituary
Vance Ronald Barksdale, age 96, of Paris, passed away Aug. 4, 2022. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6th at Providence Baptist Church with Chaplin Mike Stone officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Nancy Carol Fricks || Obituary
Nancy Carol Fricks, 75, of Pattonville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at her home. Following Nancy's wishes, no public services are scheduled at this time. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Kathy Sue Ligon || Obituary
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Private burial will be held at a later date. Kathy Sue Ligon, 63 of Blossom, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, in Mt. Vernon, Texas. The family will receive friends on...
Applications for Slade Baker Memorial Scholarship now open
The winner of the scholarship will receive a $2,500 scholarship toward a State of Texas fire certification. Applications for the Slade Baker Memorial Scholarship are now being accepted for those planning to attend fire academy in the fall of 2023. The deadline to submit your application is April 21, 2023.
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 5, 2022
NELSON, COTY DUANE – EVADING ARREST DETENTION. PRESNELL, MICHAEL LEE – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH. BAILEY, JAQUALIN RANDY – CCC/MTAG-ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FA; CCC/MTAG-ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FA. SMITH, KENNETH DION – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH. LOYD, AUSTIN LEE – THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K...
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 5, 2022
Thursday, August 4, 2022; the Paris Police Department responded to 90 calls for service and arrested 8 adult persons. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 5:21 am: Officers responded to a Burglary of a Building in the 2300 block of Bonham Street. The front glass door was shattered and the owner believes some DEF fluid may be missing. The incident will be investigated.
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 5, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Christain,Joseph Lee – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY. Flippen,Kenneth Charles – MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. Goolsby,Christopher Sean – AGG ROBBERY. Goolsby,Christopher Sean – Paris Municipal Court Warrant. Loyd,Austin...
Chisum High School registration and schedule || what you need to know
Chisum High School registration and schedule pick up will be held on the following dates from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Chisum High School registration and schedule pick up will be held on the following dates from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Seniors(12th grade)Monday (8.8.2022)...
