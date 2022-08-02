NEW YORK -- The NYPD says it has removed hundreds of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes from city streets.Tuesday, police at the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx showed all of the vehicles seized since a crackdown began in July.Authorities say ATVs and dirt bikes create dangerous situations for drivers and pedestrians.Officers say they removed 240 vehicles on Sunday alone, and the ongoing safety initiative will continue."We've put together some special training, we've developed some new tactics and some new strategies, and for the last three weekends, we went out there, and every weekend, we got better and better, and this weekend I think it really culminated," Chief of Patrol Jeffrey B. Maddrey said.NYPD officials say illegal bikes are often used in shootings or to commit other crimes.

