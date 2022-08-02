Read on www.mychamplainvalley.com
Related
Man arrested in California for allegedly smuggling nearly $3.7 million of fentanyl in his car tire and gas tank
US Border Patrol agents arrested a man allegedly attempting to smuggle approximately 250 pounds of fentanyl in his truck's spare tire and gas tank near the Mexican-California border Monday, the agency said.
Texas border stash house bust: 48 illegal migrants arrested
Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested dozens of illegal migrants Tuesday after finding them in two separate stash houses. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents received information about a residence in Alton, Texas being used as a possible stash house. The agents coordinated with other law enforcement agencies and responded to the location.
Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
Border Patrol in Yuma nab over 100 convicted felons, migrants from 46 countries in a week
Border Patrol agents in a single border sector apprehended more than 100 illegal immigrants who are also convicted felons in a single week, as well as migrants from more than 40 different countries — a snapshot of a raging and dangerous crisis at the southern border. Border Patrol in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYPD: Hundreds of illegal ATVs, dirt bikes seized
NEW YORK -- The NYPD says it has removed hundreds of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes from city streets.Tuesday, police at the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx showed all of the vehicles seized since a crackdown began in July.Authorities say ATVs and dirt bikes create dangerous situations for drivers and pedestrians.Officers say they removed 240 vehicles on Sunday alone, and the ongoing safety initiative will continue."We've put together some special training, we've developed some new tactics and some new strategies, and for the last three weekends, we went out there, and every weekend, we got better and better, and this weekend I think it really culminated," Chief of Patrol Jeffrey B. Maddrey said.NYPD officials say illegal bikes are often used in shootings or to commit other crimes.
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY
Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
Former Texas sheriff says Biden admin 'intentionally' opened border, causing 'destruction and chaos'
Fox Nation's "Broken Border Crisis" summit, hosted by Maria Bartiromo, highlighted the crisis facing the southern border and how Texas has been left to provide security in place of the federal government. Lawrence Jones sat down Wednesday with Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez, National Border Patrol Council President...
Mother is arrested for selling her five-day-old boy for £2,900 ‘to pay for a nose job’ in Russia
A Russian mother accused of selling her newborn son for £2,900 to pay for a nose job has been arrested. The unnamed 33-year-old woman from Dagestan, in southern Russia, is said to have told a friend she did not want to keep the infant. She arranged for a couple...
Cops Searching for Drugs Find Artifacts Dating Back to Ancient Times
Police officers searching a home for drugs discovered more than a thousand ancient treasures dating back to the 12th and 18th centuries, with some even dating back to the Roman era.
NYPD: Man allegedly dragged woman to secluded area and tried to rape her on Upper West Side
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman after dragging her to a secluded area on the Upper West Side. The man was on an electric scooter and snuck up behind the woman very early on Wednesday morning, according to police. The...
Shocking video shows 'HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS' of migrants crossing illegally into the US at the Texas-Mexico border
New footage shows a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in what Fox News reporter Bill Melugin described as 'one of the most massive single groups we have ever seen.'. Border agents have reprehended a record number of migrants in...
A woman accidentally shot herself in a Mass. Target parking lot, police say
The woman, who was not identified, suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. A woman reportedly accidentally shot herself in the leg in the parking lot of a Target in Stoughton on Monday night, according to police. Shortly before 7 p.m., Stoughton police responded to a report of a...
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
Missing Arizona teen found in Mexico; kidnappers arrested
More than a week after she was reported missing, an Arizona teen was found across the border. The 15-year-old was visiting relatives in Nipomo, California, when she went missing around 1 a.m. on July 1, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, officials discovered the...
Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents
The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
N.J. mom convicted of killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was convicted last week of killing her young son but was then acquitted on a charge of murder-for-hire. In a July 28 statement, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced a jury found Heather Reynolds guilty of first-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child for the death of her 17-month-old son, Axel.
Decades after a kindergartner vanished on her walk to school, Monterey County police arrest a suspect
"She convinced her mom and older brother she wanted to walk to school herself. She never made it to the school."
Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report
The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual ...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 2