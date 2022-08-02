Report: Office, retail deals poised for rebound in LR commercial real estate market

Read on talkbusiness.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
talkbusiness.net
Pavilion in the Park sells to Flake family for $8.85 million
Pavilion in the Park, an upscale retail and office center at 8201 Cantrell Road in Little Rock, sold for $8.85 million this week. Little Rock real estate firm Colliers Arkansas disclosed the transaction Thursday (Aug. 4) in a news release. Central Properties Inc., led by Little Rock commercial real estate...
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
Little Rock introducing new affordable housing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As urban areas in Arkansas struggle with affordable housing, local and federal officials broke ground on three new home developments on Wednesday. Little Rock residents can expect to see more affordable housing options coming. "This is the capital city and we do need to pay...
KTBS
Cities with the most expensive homes in Arkansas
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Arkansas using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
talkbusiness.net
7 Brew to open first LR location at site of former Shorty Small’s
Drive-thru coffee concept, 7 Brew, will open its first Little Rock location at 11100 N. Rodney Parham Rd., the site of the former Shorty Small’s. The new location will open in early fall and is part of an aggressive expansion plan for the company. “7 Brew is excited to...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas metro jobless rates rise in June, but year-over-year job numbers up
Jobless rates in all eight metro areas within or including parts of Arkansas were up compared with June 2021, but all areas posted year-over-year job gains. The largest job growth was in Northwest Arkansas which added an estimated 16,084 jobs since June 2021. June jobless rates ranged from 2.8% in...
talkbusiness.net
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple local businesses to join Breckenridge Village shopping center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's a lot of history at the Breckenridge Village shopping center in West Little Rock— and Wayne Iburg, Jr., general manager of the Loony Bin Comedy Club, knows this firsthand. "We've been a comedy club in this location since they built this building," Iburg,...
talkbusiness.net
Dollar General to offer fresh produce at 10 LR stores to address urban food deserts
Discount retail chain Dollar General announced Tuesday (Aug. 2) a new initiative in Little Rock to provide fresh fruits and vegetables at 10 of its area stores. The effort is a partnership with the city of Little Rock, Fifty for the Future, and the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce to address food deserts in parts of the capital city.
ualrpublicradio.org
Dollar General offering produce at Little Rock stores
Discount retailer Dollar General says ten of its locations across Little Rock are now offering fresh produce. Company officials joined Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in announcing the initiative Tuesday at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. The stores are now stocked with the top 20 produce items found in grocery stores, like tomatoes, onions and apples.
Little Rock completes investigation into Big Country Chateau Apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock's investigation into code violations for Big Country Chateau Apartments has been completed; with a new timeline to fix any code violations starting on Thursday. Many residents shared that they're used to issues with mold and bugs, but when the water...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KARK
Job Alert: Job Fairs, openings in maintenance, transportation, more
DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Must pass criminal background check, drug test & DOT physical. Excellent benefits, included employer paid health care. Flexible schedule for part-time drivers. $250 vaccine incentive pay. Make an appointment with our recruiter to attend at 501-375-6717 x1264.
talkbusiness.net
State to use $3.3 million to train broadband, telecom industry workforce
The Office of Skills Development (OSD) is investing $3.3 million to train new broadband and telecommunication industry workers in an effort to close the gap in the state’s digital infrastructure. The Fiber Broadband and Telecommunications Working Group – a partnership of industry leaders, state government, and educators – has...
Recreational marijuana amendment blocked; medical marijuana business owners conflicted
A proposed recreational marijuana amendment is rejected by election commissioners, but that does not necessarily mean it will not be on the November ballot.
swark.today
Arkansas invests $3.3 million for broadband workforce training
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (August 3, 2022) – The Office of Skills Development (OSD) is investing $3.3 million to train new broadband and telecommunication industry workers to close the gap in the state’s digital infrastructure. The Fiber Broadband and Telecommunications Working Group, a partnership of industry leaders, state government, and educators, is helping make this goal a reality. This effort was just one of many developed this year as a part of Governor Asa Hutchinson’s W.I.N.S. initiative for the state, which focuses on Workforce Training, Infrastructure, New Economy Jobs, and Strengthen Arkansas Families.
Go-kart facility coming to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A building in Pine Bluff known as the Admiral Benbow Inn has been an eyesore to residents for years— rather than demolishing it, the city is racing to put something fun in its place. "The Admiral Benbow Inn was an iconic hotel," Becky Simpson,...
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock officials break ground on new affordable housing units
Three more units of affordable housing will soon be available to low-to-moderate income Little Rock residents. Officials with the city Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department, the Metropolitan Housing Alliance and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development spoke on Wednesday at the site on Charles Bussey Avenue in Little Rock on which three single-family homes will be built.
Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas for Aug. 6 and 7: What to know
Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend; here's what to know.
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
Comments / 0