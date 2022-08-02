Report: Office, retail deals poised for rebound in LR commercial real estate market

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (August 3, 2022) – The Office of Skills Development (OSD) is investing $3.3 million to train new broadband and telecommunication industry workers to close the gap in the state’s digital infrastructure. The Fiber Broadband and Telecommunications Working Group, a partnership of industry leaders, state government, and educators, is helping make this goal a reality. This effort was just one of many developed this year as a part of Governor Asa Hutchinson’s W.I.N.S. initiative for the state, which focuses on Workforce Training, Infrastructure, New Economy Jobs, and Strengthen Arkansas Families.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO