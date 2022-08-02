Morning Brief: Drought-Friendly Lawn, New COVID Vaccine, Non-U.S. Citizen Voting Rights

Read on laist.com
Laist.com
Safe Injection Sites For Drug Use Could Soon Be Legal In California
A bill allowing drug users to...
Laist.com
LA County’s COVID-19 Cases Are Dropping
New COVID-19 infections are on the...
Laist.com
LA City Attorney Targets Anti-Abortion Centers That Falsely Advertise Services
A proposed law targets anti-abortion crisis...
Laist.com
At This Hollywood Home For People Living With Serious Mental Illness, ‘Gardening Is Like Therapy’
Just off Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood,...
Laist.com
Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 5 - 7
View a new solo art show...
Laist.com
LAUSD Will Scale Back COVID-19 Testing, ‘Daily Pass’ Health Checks When New School Year Starts
When a new school year begins...
Laist.com
Share Your Questions For LA Mayoral Candidates Karen Bass And Rick Caruso
You've got a choice to make...
Laist.com
Game Of Thrones Spinoff ‘House Of The Dragon’ Offers A Gateway Into LA's Natural History Museum
HBO launches their new Game of...
