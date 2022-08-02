ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Mike Holloway signs 10-year contract extension

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fresh off three national championships this season, Florida track and field and cross country head coach Mike Holloway has agreed to a contract extension that keeps him at UF for the next 10 years, athletic director Scott Stricklin announced on Thursday. The deal places him among...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Where ’23 Florida Targets Sit In On3 Rankings

With the 2022-23 season only months away, rosters are pretty much set and that means from a recruiting standpoint it’s full steam ahead to the 2023 class. A new force in the recruiting world is On3, a company full of top recruiting analysts who follow the sport closely and provide valuable insight to the ranking of players and where they are leaning towards landing. For that reason, when they realized an update to their 2023 rankings it was worth a look to see where some Florida targets are currently sitting.
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing

Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned

Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Accountant at Meridian Behavioral Health identified as suspect in vandalism of campaign signs

ALACHUA, Fla. – Circuit Court Judge Candidate Nathan Skop’s campaign signs have been vandalized in multiple locations over the past few weeks, including the addition of “Hitler mustaches” in black marker to several of the signs. Skop filed a vandalism report with the Gainesville Police Department, but the police have had little to go on–until Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for hitting his mother

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tyrone Thompkins was arrested by a Gainesville Police Department officer in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday.  Thompkins, 40, was with his 72-year-old mother when he reportedly took her phone and wouldn’t give it back.  She tried to take it back and Thompkins punched her in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Grove

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s terrible, just terrible.”. Gainesville police are investigating a shooting along northeast 24th street. Investigators say a neighbor called to report a man was shot. The victim was taken to a trauma center and the shooter still hasn’t been caught. Neighbors worry that shootings...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will hold a rally

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will have a rally on Wednesday. It will happen at 12 p.m. at the Shady Grove Primitive Church. The purpose of the rally is to influence the outcome of the August 4th decision that could eliminate single-family zoning in the city. They will...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Putnam County man dies in crash

ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County. The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes. The truck...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
FanSided

FanSided

