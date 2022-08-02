ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Main Line Media News

Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park

NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Conshohocken, PA
Pennsylvania Society
WTAJ

300-year-old Pennsylvania home for sale

The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
MYERSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Advanced Fence Systems Customers Say Bucks County Company Took Thousands, Never Finished Work

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating nearly a dozen complaints involving Advanced Fence Systems out of Levittown. Multiple customers say the company took thousands of dollars of deposits but never finished the work. Some of those customers are describing their experiences exclusively to Eyewitness News. Leslie Rothberg wanted to install a picket fence outside her home here in Lower Makefield Township near Yardley to keep her dogs inside her yard and to keep deer out. “This hasn’t really done what I needed it to do,” Rothberg said. A receipt shows Rothberg paid a deposit of more than...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Golden Dragon to close on September 16th

ConshyStuff.com reported a few weeks ago that Golden Dragon was closing. Today, Michael Klein of The Philadelphia Inquirer had an article about the restaurant closing and the family who owned it. From the article:. Golden Dragon — the Chinese restaurant near Conshohocken that the Vietnamese émigrés opened in 1982 —...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Generation Change Philly:

There’s no denying that Philly has an affordable housing problem. Between 2008 and 2016, Philly lost 13,000 lower-cost housing units, per data from the City’s Housing Action Plan. The city’s recent spate of construction and development has largely left out low-income residents. According to the report, as affordable housing — defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a resident’s income — declined, 6,000 higher-end units were built over the same period.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

At Least 17 Customers Without Power After Telephone Pole Crashes Into House In Philadelphia’s Frankford Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters are on the scene in Frankford where a telephone pole crashed into a house at the 4100 block of Salem Street. CBS3 was told no one was inside the home at the time, but there are about 17 customers without power in the area.   Power is not expected to be restored in the area until 12:20 p.m. at the earliest. PECO intentionally turned off the power for about 400 customers in the area, but that has since returned to most of the residents. It’s unknown what caused the pole to crash.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA
Main Line Media News

Montco commissioners OK update to county housing plan

NORRISTOWN — An update is now on the books to Montgomery County’s Housing Action Plan, meant to steer the development of affordable housing across the county. “All in all, this totals over $11 million in assistance to our community, funds that specifically benefit persons of very low, low, and moderate income in our county,” said Kayleigh Silver, the county’s Interim Administrator of Housing and Community Development.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Indoor sports training facility seeking to open in Plymouth Meeting

Max Power Sports is seeking zoning relief to open a sports training facility at 105 Lee Drive in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township). The application went before Plymouth Township’s Planning Agency on August 3rd. The zoning relief being sought involves impervious coverage and parking. During the August 3rd meeting, a...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
outdoors.org

Ridley Creek Concert Hike - The Core: Clapton

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
MEDIA, PA
MyChesCo

12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

