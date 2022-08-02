PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters are on the scene in Frankford where a telephone pole crashed into a house at the 4100 block of Salem Street. CBS3 was told no one was inside the home at the time, but there are about 17 customers without power in the area. Power is not expected to be restored in the area until 12:20 p.m. at the earliest. PECO intentionally turned off the power for about 400 customers in the area, but that has since returned to most of the residents. It’s unknown what caused the pole to crash.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO