Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights
Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
EverCommerce's Earnings Outlook
EverCommerce EVCM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EverCommerce will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. EverCommerce bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview: EuroDry
EuroDry EDRY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EuroDry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63. EuroDry bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Earnings Outlook For LENSAR
LENSAR LNSR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LENSAR will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.72. LENSAR bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
Helios Technologies Earnings Preview
Helios Technologies HLIO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Helios Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17. Helios Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyst Ratings for Ciena
Within the last quarter, Ciena CIEN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ciena. The company has an average price target of $66.21 with a high of $84.00 and a low of $51.00.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trinseo's Earnings Outlook
Trinseo TSE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Trinseo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03. Trinseo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
This Analyst Cut Price Target On Canopy Growth After Q1 Earnings Release, Here's Why
On Friday, Canopy Growth Corporation CGC reported a 19% year-over-year drop in net revenue to CA$110 million ($112.2 million) n the first quarter of fiscal 2023. However, its international medical cannabis net revenue approximately doubled over the same period, driven primarily by strong sales in Israel and Australia. The Canadian cannabis giant is optimistic about the export outlook, given the 30% quarter-over-quarter shipment increase to the two countries.
Canopy Growth Earnings Preview
Canopy Gwth CGC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Canopy Gwth will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Canopy Gwth bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Ruth's Hospitality Records Street-Beating Q2 Earnings
Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc RUTH reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16% year-on-year to $128.65 million, beating the consensus of $124.48 million. Comparable restaurant sales jumped 12.6% versus last year and 18.6% versus 2019. Restaurant sales amounted to $120.8 million, and Franchise income was $5.1 million. Food and beverage costs,...
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Quanta Servs
Quanta Servs PWR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Quanta Servs. The company has an average price target of $149.5 with a high of $156.00 and a low of $145.00.
Read How Sigma Labs Performed In Q2
EPS loss was $(0.22) compared to $(0.18) in 2Q21, above the consensus of $(0.25). The gross margin contracted 86 bps to 18.4%. Q2 loss from operations widened to $(2.24) million, from $(2.14) million in 2Q21. Sigma Lab's net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $(4.31) million, compared to $(3.27)...
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Jamf Holding
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Jamf Holding JAMF stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Johnson Outdoors Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Notes Margin Pressure
Johnson Outdoors Inc JOUT reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $203.82 million, narrowly missing the consensus of $203.99 million. EPS of $1.38 missed the analyst consensus of $1.78. The gross margin contracted 960 basis points Y/Y to 36.1%, primarily due to increased materials costs driven by...
Stericycle Stock Surges As Q2 Exceeds Expectations
Stericycle Inc SRCL reported second-quarter revenue growth of 1.1% year-over-year to $679.8 million, +5% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $677.14 million. The gross margin declined by 168 bps to 38.3%. The operating income declined 31.5% Y/Y to $38.1 million, and the margin contracted by 266 bps to 5.6%.
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Expert Ratings for Penumbra
Penumbra PEN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Penumbra has an average price target of $196.0 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $163.00.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0