ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights

Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

EverCommerce's Earnings Outlook

EverCommerce EVCM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EverCommerce will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. EverCommerce bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: EuroDry

EuroDry EDRY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EuroDry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63. EuroDry bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Q2#Eps#Revenue Estimate
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For LENSAR

LENSAR LNSR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LENSAR will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.72. LENSAR bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Helios Technologies Earnings Preview

Helios Technologies HLIO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Helios Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17. Helios Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Ciena

Within the last quarter, Ciena CIEN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ciena. The company has an average price target of $66.21 with a high of $84.00 and a low of $51.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Trinseo's Earnings Outlook

Trinseo TSE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Trinseo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03. Trinseo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

This Analyst Cut Price Target On Canopy Growth After Q1 Earnings Release, Here's Why

On Friday, Canopy Growth Corporation CGC reported a 19% year-over-year drop in net revenue to CA$110 million ($112.2 million) n the first quarter of fiscal 2023. However, its international medical cannabis net revenue approximately doubled over the same period, driven primarily by strong sales in Israel and Australia. The Canadian cannabis giant is optimistic about the export outlook, given the 30% quarter-over-quarter shipment increase to the two countries.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Canopy Growth Earnings Preview

Canopy Gwth CGC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Canopy Gwth will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Canopy Gwth bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ruth's Hospitality Records Street-Beating Q2 Earnings

Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc RUTH reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16% year-on-year to $128.65 million, beating the consensus of $124.48 million. Comparable restaurant sales jumped 12.6% versus last year and 18.6% versus 2019. Restaurant sales amounted to $120.8 million, and Franchise income was $5.1 million. Food and beverage costs,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Quanta Servs

Quanta Servs PWR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Quanta Servs. The company has an average price target of $149.5 with a high of $156.00 and a low of $145.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Read How Sigma Labs Performed In Q2

EPS loss was $(0.22) compared to $(0.18) in 2Q21, above the consensus of $(0.25). The gross margin contracted 86 bps to 18.4%. Q2 loss from operations widened to $(2.24) million, from $(2.14) million in 2Q21. Sigma Lab's net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $(4.31) million, compared to $(3.27)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

8 Analysts Have This to Say About Jamf Holding

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Jamf Holding JAMF stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stericycle Stock Surges As Q2 Exceeds Expectations

Stericycle Inc SRCL reported second-quarter revenue growth of 1.1% year-over-year to $679.8 million, +5% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $677.14 million. The gross margin declined by 168 bps to 38.3%. The operating income declined 31.5% Y/Y to $38.1 million, and the margin contracted by 266 bps to 5.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Penumbra

Penumbra PEN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Penumbra has an average price target of $196.0 with a high of $220.00 and a low of $163.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy