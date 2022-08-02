ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Leads Again as Tesla Stock Pops

Investors sifted through a busy news cycle on Thursday and decided they liked what they saw, with stocks ending higher for a third straight day. Things got started early this morning on word that the European Central Bank (ECB) lifted interest rates by a higher-than-expected 50 basis points (a basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point). The rate hike marks the first for the ECB in 11 years, and comes as the central bank attempts to battle sizzling inflation and slowing economic growth across the eurozone.
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
EverCommerce's Earnings Outlook

EverCommerce EVCM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EverCommerce will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. EverCommerce bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
Earnings Outlook For LENSAR

LENSAR LNSR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LENSAR will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.72. LENSAR bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Helios Technologies Earnings Preview

Helios Technologies HLIO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Helios Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17. Helios Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: EuroDry

EuroDry EDRY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EuroDry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63. EuroDry bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Trinseo's Earnings Outlook

Trinseo TSE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Trinseo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03. Trinseo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Analyst Ratings for Ciena

Within the last quarter, Ciena CIEN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ciena. The company has an average price target of $66.21 with a high of $84.00 and a low of $51.00.
Vector Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Vector Group VGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vector Group missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.35. Revenue was down $342.33 million from the same...
This Analyst Cut Price Target On Canopy Growth After Q1 Earnings Release, Here's Why

On Friday, Canopy Growth Corporation CGC reported a 19% year-over-year drop in net revenue to CA$110 million ($112.2 million) n the first quarter of fiscal 2023. However, its international medical cannabis net revenue approximately doubled over the same period, driven primarily by strong sales in Israel and Australia. The Canadian cannabis giant is optimistic about the export outlook, given the 30% quarter-over-quarter shipment increase to the two countries.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Alignment Healthcare

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Alignment Healthcare ALHC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $16.5 versus the current price of Alignment Healthcare at $17.68, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
Read How Sigma Labs Performed In Q2

EPS loss was $(0.22) compared to $(0.18) in 2Q21, above the consensus of $(0.25). The gross margin contracted 86 bps to 18.4%. Q2 loss from operations widened to $(2.24) million, from $(2.14) million in 2Q21. Sigma Lab's net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $(4.31) million, compared to $(3.27)...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Quanta Servs

Quanta Servs PWR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Quanta Servs. The company has an average price target of $149.5 with a high of $156.00 and a low of $145.00.
These 2 Under-The-Radar Stocks Traded More Than $1B Each Last Month

The month of July saw $37.3 billion in trading volume for stocks that trade on the OTCQK and OTCQB. While some of the stocks that trade over-the-counter are considered penny stocks based on their share price, they are also some of the largest companies in the world and represent a diverse list of sectors.
