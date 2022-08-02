Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Leads Again as Tesla Stock Pops
Investors sifted through a busy news cycle on Thursday and decided they liked what they saw, with stocks ending higher for a third straight day. Things got started early this morning on word that the European Central Bank (ECB) lifted interest rates by a higher-than-expected 50 basis points (a basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point). The rate hike marks the first for the ECB in 11 years, and comes as the central bank attempts to battle sizzling inflation and slowing economic growth across the eurozone.
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
EverCommerce's Earnings Outlook
EverCommerce EVCM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EverCommerce will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. EverCommerce bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
Earnings Outlook For LENSAR
LENSAR LNSR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LENSAR will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.72. LENSAR bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Helios Technologies Earnings Preview
Helios Technologies HLIO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Helios Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17. Helios Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: EuroDry
EuroDry EDRY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EuroDry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63. EuroDry bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Trinseo's Earnings Outlook
Trinseo TSE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Trinseo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03. Trinseo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Analyst Ratings for Ciena
Within the last quarter, Ciena CIEN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ciena. The company has an average price target of $66.21 with a high of $84.00 and a low of $51.00.
Vector Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Vector Group VGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vector Group missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.35. Revenue was down $342.33 million from the same...
This Analyst Cut Price Target On Canopy Growth After Q1 Earnings Release, Here's Why
On Friday, Canopy Growth Corporation CGC reported a 19% year-over-year drop in net revenue to CA$110 million ($112.2 million) n the first quarter of fiscal 2023. However, its international medical cannabis net revenue approximately doubled over the same period, driven primarily by strong sales in Israel and Australia. The Canadian cannabis giant is optimistic about the export outlook, given the 30% quarter-over-quarter shipment increase to the two countries.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Alignment Healthcare
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Alignment Healthcare ALHC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $16.5 versus the current price of Alignment Healthcare at $17.68, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
Read How Sigma Labs Performed In Q2
EPS loss was $(0.22) compared to $(0.18) in 2Q21, above the consensus of $(0.25). The gross margin contracted 86 bps to 18.4%. Q2 loss from operations widened to $(2.24) million, from $(2.14) million in 2Q21. Sigma Lab's net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $(4.31) million, compared to $(3.27)...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Quanta Servs
Quanta Servs PWR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Quanta Servs. The company has an average price target of $149.5 with a high of $156.00 and a low of $145.00.
These 2 Under-The-Radar Stocks Traded More Than $1B Each Last Month
The month of July saw $37.3 billion in trading volume for stocks that trade on the OTCQK and OTCQB. While some of the stocks that trade over-the-counter are considered penny stocks based on their share price, they are also some of the largest companies in the world and represent a diverse list of sectors.
Hecla Mining (HL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
HL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
A Look At Amazon As The Stock Prepares To Tackle Market Bull Cycle Indicator
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN was trading about 1.3% lower on Friday in consolidation after soaring up over 18% between July 28 and Thursday, which was in response to the company printing a second-quarter revenue beat. Although shares of Amazon have increased significantly as of late, market bear Steve Weiss became a...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0