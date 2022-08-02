Nearly all of Texas under burn bans while our immediate area is not

Read on www.kjas.com
Polk County firefighters made progress to contain 350-acre forest fire
UPDATE: Officials made a lot of progress to contain the fire, said Texas A&M Forest Service. Firefighters will be back on Friday to keep a presence in the area. UPDATE: The fire has now grown to 350-acres, and officials are still battling it. Five structures were threatened by the blaze, but they were saved. No […]
300-acre wildfire in Polk County 60% contained
POLK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 19, 2022. Update: The wildfire in Polk County is 60% contained. Crews and aviation resources continue to increase containment on the fire. Crews are working to contain a 300-acre wildfire in Polk County right now.
103 acres burned in East Texas as of Thursday as wildfires plague the state
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service and firefighters battled 28 wildfires across the state and about 1,586 acres were burned. As of Thursday, 101 acres burned in East Texas but the fires are now 100% contained, said the Texas A&M Forest Service. A fire also burned two acres in Smith […]
Disaster declaration issued, burn ban in effect for Jasper County citing 'imminent threat' due to drought
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Jasper County has issued a disaster declaration and a burn ban citing drought conditions in the county. The declared was declared on August 3, 2022. Officials enacted the ban because the county is in "imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property" due to drought conditions, according to a Jasper County release.
95% of East Texas experiencing drought-like conditions, 3 counties seeing exceptional drought
CANTON, Texas (KETK)- 95% of East Texas is classified under some type of drought right now. Three East Texas counties are under the worst category possible. But, what does this mean? “We have had sales in June and July more than we have in the past years,” said Mike Lee, owner of M and D […]
Sheriff Busts Two More Game Rooms
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks. The first was at The Getaway Game Room located at 2610 North Main Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas, The second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, which is at 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
City of Jasper continues to replace sewer lines
The City of Jasper is continuing with it's current project to replace aging sewer lines within our town. Jasper Public Works Director Greg Kelly said the project includes replacing sewer lines, some of which were laid in the 1930's. According to Kelly, the lines some with diameters up to 36...
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 4th, 2022
Deaths – 190 (Was 190 on 07/28/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 4th, 2022:. Brookeland – 5 (Was 0 on 07/28/22) Jasper – 35 (Was 32 on 07/28/22) Kirbyville – 13 (Was 14 on 07/28/22) Buna – 6 (Was 15 on 07/28/22)
BURN BAN now in effect in Jasper County
A burn ban went into effect for Jasper County on Wednesday. County Judge Mark Allen signed off on the order, making us one of 225 of Texas’s 254 counties with a burn ban in effect. Now in our area, Newton, Jefferson, and Orange are the only counties without a...
Orange County Constable tries to save a life
A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
Scene cleared after reports of a burglary at a home in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police have given the all clear Thursday night after a homeowner called police, saying she saw someone trying to break into her home. It happened in the 3500 block of Bowling Lane in Orange. 12News crew at the scene said officers showed up in force and...
Goat rancher needs help after saving more than 50 goats from Smoke Rider Fire in Central Texas
HENLY, Texas — When Keith Miller got the call his nanny goats were in danger of the Smoke Rider Fire, he was more than an hour away. Miller has owned goats for seven years, joking that he bought his first one – named Maggie – as a gift for his wife.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
Tyler County Jail cited for missing observation checks
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Tyler County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance issued on July 19 lists one violation:. Staff failed to perform observation checks for several hours. These checks are meant to be performed no less than once every 60 minutes.
Firemen respond to the offices at the Jasper Newton County Health District
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the offices of the Jasper-Newton County Public Health District at 139 West Lamar Street in Downtown Jasper, shortly before 5:00 on Thursday afternoon, when smell of smoke was reported throughout the building. The firefighters arrived and found that all of...
Enchanted Rock to reopen, Pedernales Falls State Park remains closed due to nearby wildfires
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area said it is reopening Thursday after being shut down temporarily because of nearby wildfires.
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
