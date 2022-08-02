ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

Nearly all of Texas under burn bans while our immediate area is not

By Steve W Stewart
kjas.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kjas.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS19

300-acre wildfire in Polk County 60% contained

POLK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 19, 2022. Update: The wildfire in Polk County is 60% contained. Crews and aviation resources continue to increase containment on the fire. Crews are working to contain a 300-acre wildfire in Polk County right now.
POLK COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Disaster declaration issued, burn ban in effect for Jasper County citing 'imminent threat' due to drought

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Jasper County has issued a disaster declaration and a burn ban citing drought conditions in the county. The declared was declared on August 3, 2022. Officials enacted the ban because the county is in "imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property" due to drought conditions, according to a Jasper County release.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Jefferson, TX
City
Orange, TX
County
Jasper County, TX
Jasper County, TX
Government
City
Lone Star, TX
kogt.com

Sheriff Busts Two More Game Rooms

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks. The first was at The Getaway Game Room located at 2610 North Main Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas, The second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, which is at 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

City of Jasper continues to replace sewer lines

The City of Jasper is continuing with it's current project to replace aging sewer lines within our town. Jasper Public Works Director Greg Kelly said the project includes replacing sewer lines, some of which were laid in the 1930's. According to Kelly, the lines some with diameters up to 36...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 4th, 2022

Deaths – 190 (Was 190 on 07/28/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 4th, 2022:. Brookeland – 5 (Was 0 on 07/28/22) Jasper – 35 (Was 32 on 07/28/22) Kirbyville – 13 (Was 14 on 07/28/22) Buna – 6 (Was 15 on 07/28/22)
JASPER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Texas A M
kjas.com

BURN BAN now in effect in Jasper County

A burn ban went into effect for Jasper County on Wednesday. County Judge Mark Allen signed off on the order, making us one of 225 of Texas’s 254 counties with a burn ban in effect. Now in our area, Newton, Jefferson, and Orange are the only counties without a...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Orange County Constable tries to save a life

A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Channel 25

Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
CBS DFW

Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Tyler County Jail cited for missing observation checks

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Tyler County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance issued on July 19 lists one violation:. Staff failed to perform observation checks for several hours. These checks are meant to be performed no less than once every 60 minutes.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
WFAA

North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy