Man who killed stepson, critically injured step-grandson in Father's Day shooting pleads guilty

Rapper Mystikal was jailed in Louisiana on Monday, accused of rape more than a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept him jailed for 18 months in another part of the state. Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on charges including rape and domestic abuse battery, Sheriff Bobby Webre of Ascension Parish, just outside Baton Rouge, said in a Facebook post Monday. The 51-year-old hip-hop legend is being held without bond on 10 charges, according to the sheriff’s office inmate lookup. Attorney Joel Pearce, of Shreveport, who represented the rapper in the earlier case, said he believes bond will be discussed at a hearing Tuesday in Ascension Parish.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO