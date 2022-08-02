ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hayes: Red flags? Oh, these Gators have a ton of them

There was a moment earlier this spring that should’ve been a giant red flag for anyone refusing to believe just how bad things are at Florida. New coach Billy Napier, long after the top players in the transfer portal had signed with new teams, used part of a press conference to clearly state the Gators had scholarships available and would be active moving forward in the portal.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy