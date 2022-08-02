Master P Announces No Limit Reunion Tour

The race for the mythical “Song of the Summer” title is heating up! “Last Last” by Burna Boy is seemingly in the lead, but he has a bit of competition. “Wait For U” by Future continues to hang around the charts, Glorilla’s “F.N.F” continues to tear up day parties and clubs and Bad Bunny’s most recent album could nearly be played in its entirety at any function. Not to be forgotten, there’s this woman named Beyoncé out there that you may have heard of. She has an entire album full of tracks that will live on throughout the summer, fall and winter. In the midst of all the good music that is being released, there’s a rising artist out of Memphis that has a record that continues to elicit crowd reactions whenever it’s played. His name is Duke Deuce, the record is called “Just Say That” and he recently released the official remix.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO