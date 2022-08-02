Master P Announces No Limit Reunion Tour

Read on defpen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
Tony’s Ybor Restaurant Will CloseBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.Matthew C. WoodruffUniversity, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Related
The Weeknd Calls On Summer Walker For The ‘Best Friends’ Remix
More than six months after delivering the original, The Weeknd has returned with the “Best Friends” remix. Unlike the original, the Toronto native will not tackle the Dawn FM track alone. Instead, he enlisted the help of LVRN’s Summer Walker. Backed by production from Oscar Holter, Max Martin, Matt Cohn and Oneohtrix Point Never, the two chart-topping stars deliver their first joint track as a duo.
Kehlani Kicks Off Tour With Launch Of ‘Blue Water Road’ Merch
Kehlani kicked off the Blue Water Road tour in Raleigh, North Carolina with the help of Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad. In celebration of the tour’s launch, the California native debuted new Blue Water Road merchandise. Whether it’s a deep-water blue hoodie or a trucker hat featuring unique, album-inspired designs, fans can grab a number of different items that fit their own personal style. Ranging from $30 up to $85, all items from the exclusive launch are currently available via the Blue Water Road merch website.
bLAck pARty Shares ‘Hummingbird’
BLAck pARty is here to deliver a groovy, 1970s soundscape that is bound to be on repeat. The Arkansas native’s latest project, Hummingbird, has arrived and it is not short on star power. The 12-track project features Gwen Bunn, Jean Deaux, Kari Faux, Saba, Childish Gambino, DMP Jefe and Zoe.
Steve Lacy Announces ‘Give You The World Tour’
Steve Lacy is bringing Gemini Rights to a city near you. Following the release of his sophomore effort, the Internet guitarist announced his “Give You The World Tour” on August 2, 2022. “It’s time,” he wrote on Instagram. Kicking off on October 2 in Denver, Colorado,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
Yungeen Ace Gets Tattoo Sleeve Honoring JayDaYoungan
Yungeen Ace has got some new ink honoring his late friend and collaborator JayDaYoungan, who was shot and killed last week in Louisiana. On Wednesday (August 3), Ace took to Instagram to show off a fresh leg sleeve featuring a “Forever 23” tattoo, which is an homage to the late “23 Island” rapper.
Dora Jar Announces ‘The Opening Tour’
Dora Jar is hitting the road this fall! The emerging artist has announced that she will embark on a 12-date tour across the U.S. and Canada “The Opening Tour” will kick off in Atlanta on November 3 before stopping in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago and several other cities. Ultimately, the tour will conclude with back-to-back shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles in late November.
Lupe Fiasco Announces ‘The Cool’ 15th Anniversary Tour
Lupe Fiasco is heading back out on tour this fall. In celebration of The Cool‘s 15th anniversary, the Chicago native has announced that he will embark on a five-city mini-tour beginning in September. From September 9 through October 1, Lupe Fiasco will share his classic album with fans in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
DaniLeigh Announces Her First U.S. Headlining Tour
DaniLeigh is prepared to make the next step in her career as a solo recording artist. For the first time, she will serve as the headliner for a U.S. tour. Led by the multi-talented act will lead the 21-city “4 Velour” tour will begin in Santa Ana, California and run through Sacramento, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York and several other cities. Ultimately, the five-week run of shows will conclude on October 13 at The Novo in Los Angeles, California.
RELATED PEOPLE
Central Cee Announces ‘Still Loading’ Tour
Central Cee will hit the road this fall and winter! The U.K. star has announced that he will embark on a 24-date tour that will run from mid-October through late November. The North American leg of the tour will kick off in Chicago, Illinois on October 12 at Bottom Lounge and extend into New York, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. On October 31, 2022, the European leg of the tour will begin in Madrid, Spain before stopping in Milan, Paris, Barcelona, Londo and several other cities. Not to be forgotten, there are shows set for Melbourne and Sydney, Australia that will be finalized in the coming weeks.
Future, Lil’ Baby & More Guest Star In Drake’s ‘Sticky’ Video
Drake has finally delivered the official visual for the Baltimore Club-inspired hit, “Sticky.” Throughout the Theor Skudra-directed video, Drake finds himself globe trotting around the world with his closest friends, business partners and collaborators. Along the way, Lil’ Baby Future and many others make cameos. Not to mention, Drake shows off the off-road Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh in the video as he raps about his high-priced lifestyle.
Duke Deuce Recruits Quavo & Glorilla For The ‘Just Say That’ Remix
The race for the mythical “Song of the Summer” title is heating up! “Last Last” by Burna Boy is seemingly in the lead, but he has a bit of competition. “Wait For U” by Future continues to hang around the charts, Glorilla’s “F.N.F” continues to tear up day parties and clubs and Bad Bunny’s most recent album could nearly be played in its entirety at any function. Not to be forgotten, there’s this woman named Beyoncé out there that you may have heard of. She has an entire album full of tracks that will live on throughout the summer, fall and winter. In the midst of all the good music that is being released, there’s a rising artist out of Memphis that has a record that continues to elicit crowd reactions whenever it’s played. His name is Duke Deuce, the record is called “Just Say That” and he recently released the official remix.
NBA Youngboy Shares ‘The Last Slimeto’ Tracklist
NBA Youngboy is preparing to drop yet another highly-anticipated project. At midnight, fans will have the opportunity to hear The Last Slimeto in its entirety. To keep fans engaged until the clock strikes 12 a.m., the Louisiana native has shared the tracklist for the forthcoming project. The 30-track LP will reportedly feature Kehlani, Rod Wave and Quavo.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cashma Teases Summer Single
Cashma is set to return with a smooth, soulful track to cap off the summer season. Recently, the Georgia native took to Instagram to announce that her promising single, “Tube Top, Buns Out,” will be released on August 11, 2022. “I know I’ve been talking about this record...
Chris Patrick Sets Release Date For ‘Lead Me On’
Chris Patrick may have another strong track on his hands. Earlier today, the New Jersey hopped on to Instagram and let his fans know that he would be sharing “Lead Me On” from his upcoming project, X-Files, on Wednesday. In doing so, he shared a quick snippet of the track that was recorded during his recent listening session in Los Angeles, California. The clip was short, but Erykah Officer and Chris Patrick did enough to get fans excited without giving away too much.
Kaytranada Returns With ‘Twin Flame’ Featuring Anderson .Paak
Few artists transitioned into the mainstream spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic quite like Kaytranada. While many listeners were looking for some music to keep them upbeat and optimistic, the Haitian-Canadian record producer and DJ did just that. Not only did he deliver a three-track EP that has endless replay value, but he also remixed Normani’s “Wild Side” and worked on Tinashe’s 333. His most recent album, Bubba, also earned him his first Grammy awards and set him up for his current role as an opener for The Weeknd’s world tour. With all of the momentum in the world coupled with a revived mainstream interest in dance music, Kaytranada is seemingly gearing up to release his third studio album.
DJ Khaled Sets Release Date For ‘Staying Alive’ Single With Drake & Lil’ Baby
DJ Khaled is gearing up to release his upcoming studio album, God Did. In preparation for his upcoming LP, the chart-topping producer has announced that he will release the project’s first single, “Staying Alive,” on Friday. The upcoming single is expected to feature Drake and Lil’ Baby....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BLXST Earns First Platinum Plaque For ‘Chosen’
BLXST continues his ascent in the world of music by earning his first platinum plaque for his 2020 hit, “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga. The 2020 hit reached the top of the Rhythmic and Urban radio charts and rose to the 21st spot on Top 40 radio. Ultimately, it hit #51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on the Billboard Rap Airplay chart. BLXST’s “Chosen” has also achieved success overseas. The single generated more than 450 million streams globally and earned certifications in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.K.
Calvin Harris Releases ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’
It’s time for the pool party of the summer! Calvin Harris has recruited some of the biggest names in music for a warm weather pop-filled soundtrack. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 features legends like Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams and Busta Rhymes. It also includes contributions from today’s stars like Chlöe Bailey, Lil’ Durk, Young Thug, Tinashe and several others.
Sounwave Teases Next Kendrick Lamar Project: ‘We’re Starting On The Next One Now’
Few producers and songwriters have a bond with Kendrick Lamar quite like Sounwave. From 2009 through the present, the California native has worked on every Kendrick Lamar studio album. Therefore, any comment he offers regarding the Grammy Award winner’s recording process carries additional weight. During a recent conversation with Jessica McKinney, Sounwave said that Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers artist is already working on his next LP.
22nd Satchmo Summerfest kicks off tomorrow in the Quarter!
It’s the 22nd annual celebration of all things Louis Armstrong—Satchmo Summerfest kicks off tomorrow in the French Quarter, right out in front of Jazz Museum at the U.S. Mint.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 1