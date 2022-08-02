Philadelphia Phillies: OF Brandon Marsh acquired for C Logan O’Hoppe

Read on section215.com
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Phillies, Angles Reportedly Agree To Trade For All-Star Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies rounded out a busy Tuesday by acquiring a former All-Star pitcher. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Philadelphia landed Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Per The Athletic's Jayson Stark, the Angels will receive outfielder Mickey Moniak. The former No. 1 pick has 12 hits and 10...
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
Grading the Phillies' MLB Trade Deadline Moves
Inside the Phillies grades the transactions made by the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
BREAKING TRADE: Phillies Get Former All-Star From Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies have traded for Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard was an All-Star for the New York Mets.
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
Phillies Release Didi Gregorius In Flurry of Roster Moves
Didi Gregorius has struggled over the last two seasons, hitting just .210 for the Phillies.
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies will continue their four-game battle tonight in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick we have laid out below. Washington has struggled to say the least, as their 36-71 record is comfortably the worst in the […] The post MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Nationals, White Sox, & Yankees With Massive Pitching Advantages)
My dog, Kemba, is currently napping on a comfy blanket between my legs as I type, curled up in the sweetest way with his paws overlapping each other. It's absolutely adorable, and tells me I need to go buy a bunch more comfy blankets. Luckily for us, today's MLB slate oozes with value and my pockets will be deeper once I'm through with this parlay.
2 alarming developments from Day 9 of Commanders training camp
The Washington Commanders have wrapped Day 9 of training camp. Next up? An open practice for fans at FedEx Field Saturday, where hitting will transpire, so that’s something to look forward to heading into the weekend. A prevailing theme of camp thus far has been the defense outperforming the...
NFL・
Yankees vs. Cardinals Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 5 (Yankees' Lineup Ready to Explode)
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high after a four-game win streak propelled them to a tie for first in the NL Central. Their pitching staff allowed just five runs total over the four wins, though Dakota Hudson faces a brutal matchup against the New York Yankees vaunted lineup today.
