First Monkeypox case in this area discovered in Beaumont

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 4th, 2022
Deaths – 190 (Was 190 on 07/28/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 4th, 2022:. Brookeland – 5 (Was 0 on 07/28/22) Jasper – 35 (Was 32 on 07/28/22) Kirbyville – 13 (Was 14 on 07/28/22) Buna – 6 (Was 15 on 07/28/22)
Firemen respond to the offices at the Jasper Newton County Health District
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the offices of the Jasper-Newton County Public Health District at 139 West Lamar Street in Downtown Jasper, shortly before 5:00 on Thursday afternoon, when smell of smoke was reported throughout the building. The firefighters arrived and found that all of...
City of Jasper continues to replace sewer lines
The City of Jasper is continuing with it's current project to replace aging sewer lines within our town. Jasper Public Works Director Greg Kelly said the project includes replacing sewer lines, some of which were laid in the 1930's. According to Kelly, the lines some with diameters up to 36...
Changes in EMS procedures in Jasper cause problems for patients in Newton
Can other ambulances operate within the City of Jasper following the deal that was struck with Allegiance EMS? It depends on who you talk to. Ross Hines of Shady Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation in Newton said the problem surfaced on Thursday morning when the staff of his facility attempted to have a patient transported to a medical facility in Jasper. Hines said he was told by workers with Acadian EMS that they could no longer transport patients to Jasper because they had received a letter from the City of Jasper stating that Acadian could no longer operate within the city limits of Jasper. Hines said the situation was further complicated when Allegiance EMS; now the City of Jasper’s only EMS provider said it was bound by a contract to serve the City of Jasper and the north part of Jasper County and could not provide a unit.
Tyler County & Hardin County Jails deemed non-compliant
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards is listing both the Tyler County Jail and the Hardin County Jail as being non-compliant. According to documents on the state agency’s website, the problem in the Tyler County Jail was jail staff not checking on inmates for several hours at a time. The documents stated that it is required for staff to perform routine checks at least once an hour, and to check on troubled inmates at least every 30 minutes.
Good turnout at Stand Down 2022 event for local military vets
An event for local military veterans, known as Stand Down 2022, was held on Friday at the Courthouse Annex on Lamar Street in downtown Jasper and the event drew in a good turnout of military veterans along with those on reserve and active status. Various items were given to the...
Disaster declaration issued, burn ban in effect for Jasper County citing 'imminent threat' due to drought
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Jasper County has issued a disaster declaration and a burn ban citing drought conditions in the county. The declared was declared on August 3, 2022. Officials enacted the ban because the county is in "imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property" due to drought conditions, according to a Jasper County release.
Sheriff Busts Two More Game Rooms
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks. The first was at The Getaway Game Room located at 2610 North Main Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas, The second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, which is at 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager
The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
Tyler County Jail cited for missing observation checks
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Tyler County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance issued on July 19 lists one violation:. Staff failed to perform observation checks for several hours. These checks are meant to be performed no less than once every 60 minutes.
Orange County Constable tries to save a life
A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
BURN BAN now in effect in Jasper County
A burn ban went into effect for Jasper County on Wednesday. County Judge Mark Allen signed off on the order, making us one of 225 of Texas’s 254 counties with a burn ban in effect. Now in our area, Newton, Jefferson, and Orange are the only counties without a...
Scene cleared after reports of a burglary at a home in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police have given the all clear Thursday night after a homeowner called police, saying she saw someone trying to break into her home. It happened in the 3500 block of Bowling Lane in Orange. 12News crew at the scene said officers showed up in force and...
Double D Game Room Cited
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed a Game Room compliance check at the Double Diamond Game Room located at 5320 N. Main in Vidor. Once inside, law enforcement noticed the game room was out of compliance with several portions of...
Construction for $200M project to protect coastline in Jefferson, Chambers counties expected to begin soon
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Construction on a new project that officials hope will protect Southeast Texas communities and beyond from storm surge is expected to begin soon. The Texas General Land Office and partners are heading the Shoreline Restoration Project. The project is expected to improve and protect the coastline in Jefferson and Chambers counties.
United Christian Care Center helps low-income families with food, more
VIDOR — The primary mission of United Christian Care Center of Vidor is to assist low-income families by providing food and clothing. That mission was recently boosted with a donation of 30 boxed fans from Entergy Texas, Inc. Ten have already been given out, as of Tuesday morning, and...
Backpacks & Hair Cuts welcomes all families in need this Saturday
Destiny Church, in partnership with Hair & CO. salon, is hosting Backpacks & Hair Cuts on Saturday. The event is from noon to 2:30 p.m. at both locations and any child in attendance is gifted a free haircut and backpack filled with school supplies. The event will also have sno-cones,...
Beach closures to begin for shoreline restoration work
Work begins soon on a coastal rehabilitation project aimed at repairing 100 years of damage on Sabine Pass. The Texas General Land Office announced this week work on the approximately 17 miles of the McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge shoreline in Jefferson and Chambers counties would begin with about 4-miles of beach closures beginning Aug. 10.
Port Arthur man acquitted for 2019 shooting at Louis Manor Apartments
A Port Arthur man was acquitted of a July 2019 shooting that took place at a local apartment complex. Sean Flythe was found not guilty by a jury Wednesday in Judge Raquel West’ 252nd District Court, according to information from the court. The trial began Monday, and attorney Brittanie...
Beaumont Police searching for missing elderly woman diagnosed with a cognitive impairment
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 84-year-old woman they say is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Barbara Martin was last seen at 6:14 p.m. on August 2, 2022 at 2310 North 11th Street in Beaumont, according to a silver alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
