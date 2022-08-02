ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

First Monkeypox case in this area discovered in Beaumont

By Steve W Stewart
 3 days ago
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 4th, 2022

Deaths – 190 (Was 190 on 07/28/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 4th, 2022:. Brookeland – 5 (Was 0 on 07/28/22) Jasper – 35 (Was 32 on 07/28/22) Kirbyville – 13 (Was 14 on 07/28/22) Buna – 6 (Was 15 on 07/28/22)
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

City of Jasper continues to replace sewer lines

The City of Jasper is continuing with it's current project to replace aging sewer lines within our town. Jasper Public Works Director Greg Kelly said the project includes replacing sewer lines, some of which were laid in the 1930's. According to Kelly, the lines some with diameters up to 36...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Changes in EMS procedures in Jasper cause problems for patients in Newton

Can other ambulances operate within the City of Jasper following the deal that was struck with Allegiance EMS? It depends on who you talk to. Ross Hines of Shady Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation in Newton said the problem surfaced on Thursday morning when the staff of his facility attempted to have a patient transported to a medical facility in Jasper. Hines said he was told by workers with Acadian EMS that they could no longer transport patients to Jasper because they had received a letter from the City of Jasper stating that Acadian could no longer operate within the city limits of Jasper. Hines said the situation was further complicated when Allegiance EMS; now the City of Jasper’s only EMS provider said it was bound by a contract to serve the City of Jasper and the north part of Jasper County and could not provide a unit.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Tyler County & Hardin County Jails deemed non-compliant

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards is listing both the Tyler County Jail and the Hardin County Jail as being non-compliant. According to documents on the state agency’s website, the problem in the Tyler County Jail was jail staff not checking on inmates for several hours at a time. The documents stated that it is required for staff to perform routine checks at least once an hour, and to check on troubled inmates at least every 30 minutes.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Good turnout at Stand Down 2022 event for local military vets

An event for local military veterans, known as Stand Down 2022, was held on Friday at the Courthouse Annex on Lamar Street in downtown Jasper and the event drew in a good turnout of military veterans along with those on reserve and active status. Various items were given to the...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Disaster declaration issued, burn ban in effect for Jasper County citing 'imminent threat' due to drought

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Jasper County has issued a disaster declaration and a burn ban citing drought conditions in the county. The declared was declared on August 3, 2022. Officials enacted the ban because the county is in "imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property" due to drought conditions, according to a Jasper County release.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Sheriff Busts Two More Game Rooms

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks. The first was at The Getaway Game Room located at 2610 North Main Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas, The second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, which is at 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager

The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Tyler County Jail cited for missing observation checks

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Tyler County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance issued on July 19 lists one violation:. Staff failed to perform observation checks for several hours. These checks are meant to be performed no less than once every 60 minutes.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Orange County Constable tries to save a life

A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

BURN BAN now in effect in Jasper County

A burn ban went into effect for Jasper County on Wednesday. County Judge Mark Allen signed off on the order, making us one of 225 of Texas’s 254 counties with a burn ban in effect. Now in our area, Newton, Jefferson, and Orange are the only counties without a...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Double D Game Room Cited

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed a Game Room compliance check at the Double Diamond Game Room located at 5320 N. Main in Vidor. Once inside, law enforcement noticed the game room was out of compliance with several portions of...
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

Construction for $200M project to protect coastline in Jefferson, Chambers counties expected to begin soon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Construction on a new project that officials hope will protect Southeast Texas communities and beyond from storm surge is expected to begin soon. The Texas General Land Office and partners are heading the Shoreline Restoration Project. The project is expected to improve and protect the coastline in Jefferson and Chambers counties.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

United Christian Care Center helps low-income families with food, more

VIDOR — The primary mission of United Christian Care Center of Vidor is to assist low-income families by providing food and clothing. That mission was recently boosted with a donation of 30 boxed fans from Entergy Texas, Inc. Ten have already been given out, as of Tuesday morning, and...
VIDOR, TX
Orange Leader

Beach closures to begin for shoreline restoration work

Work begins soon on a coastal rehabilitation project aimed at repairing 100 years of damage on Sabine Pass. The Texas General Land Office announced this week work on the approximately 17 miles of the McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge shoreline in Jefferson and Chambers counties would begin with about 4-miles of beach closures beginning Aug. 10.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

