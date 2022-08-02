ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer fire cleared on I-81N near exit 140 in Roanoke Co.

UPDATE 4:53 a.m. (8/5/22): VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire has been cleared in Roanoke County, allowing crews to reopen all northbound lanes on I-81. — ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers can expect several miles of delays due to a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 North in Roanoke County. The...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Heads up: Stormy pattern sets up at times Friday, the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a stalled front to our west that, teamed up with our heat and humidity, will lead to the daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Any storms that develop will be slow-moving, meaning there’s the chance for localized flash flooding. We start...
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia

This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
AXTON, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City finishes updates to parks and playgrounds

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Parks and Recreation is celebrating the completion of several new playgrounds across the city. Parks like Raleigh Court, River’s Edge, and West End are part of the improvements. Garden City Parks also got much-needed improvements, with other parks slated for playground replacements in...
ROANOKE, VA
visitshenandoah.org

The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Thursday Forecast: Hot, sticky with a few more PM storms developing

ROANOKE, Va. – It wouldn’t be summer without heat, humidity and scattered storms. We have all of that in the forecast moving forward. Storms Thursday will be relatively hit-or-miss during the heat of the day. Most of these form along and west of the Parkway, but a few stragglers east of that point will be around during the evening hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roanoke River#The Blue Ridge Parkway#The National Park Service#Nps
wfirnews.com

Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway

While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSLS

Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia

National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Summer heat continues mid-week; storm chances increase in days ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – For some of us, it’s been one of the hottest summers on record so far. It’s no surprise, then, that the summer heat continues into the middle of the week. Highs in the mountains reach the middle to upper 80s both Wednesday and Thursday, while those of us in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside reach the low to mid 90s for highs.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bedford County community is on alert for a dumpster diving bear

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — They say one man’s trash is another’s treasure — in this case, one bears treasure is found in Huddleston, Virginia. People who live in a Bedford County community are on alert for a dumpster diving Bear. “It’s just dangerous. It’s so dangerous....
HUDDLESTON, VA
WSET

City of Roanoke opened a new playground in Garden City Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Play Roanoke and the City of Roanoke, Virginia held a ribbon cutting for a new playground at Garden City Park on Tuesday morning. The Virginia Government celebrated the opening of one of six new playgrounds with a ribbon cutting. The city said these infrastructure improvements...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

AEP warns of rising water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams

ROANOKE, Va. – As the weather gets nice and you hit the water with your family or friends, Appalachian Power wants you to keep safety top of mind. Starting Wednesday, water downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly, creating a potentially dangerous situation for visitors, according to officials.
ROANOKE, VA

