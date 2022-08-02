ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitals struggle with staff shortages as federal Covid funds run out

Hospitals across the country are grappling with widespread staffing shortages, complicating preparations for a potential Covid-19 surge as the BA.5 subvariant drives up cases, hospital admissions and deaths. Long-standing problems, worker burnout and staff turnover have grown worse as Covid-19 waves have hit health care workers again and again —...
The reporting practice that could lead to unreliable patient safety data

Some hospitals may classify admissions in a way that exempts them from elective-based patient safety indicator scores, or PSIs, leading to less reliable patient safety data, according to a study published in the August issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. Hospitals classify admissions as elective...
10 systems seeking supply chain talent

Here are 10 health systems that posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Abrazo Health, based in Phoenix,. a market clinical resource director...
10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Boston Medical Center. a fulfillment director of central fill specialty and mail order pharmacy. 2....
Beware of 'whack-a-mole' approach to patient safety, expert says

Hospitals and health systems across the country are working to rebuild the foundations for safe care that deteriorated during the pandemic. But what's sometimes overlooked in that rebuilding is a plan to sustain the safe care achieved, one hospital safety expert says. Hospitals have long grappled with the difficulty of...
Antibody drug to be sold commercially amid dwindling federal supply

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly will sell its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment to healthcare systems, hospitals and states this month, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 3. Eli Lilly previously sold 150,000 doses of its treatment bebtelovimab to the U.S. for $275 million. The company expects the order to ship out Aug....
9 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Below are nine hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn.,. a CMO for Southern Hills Hospital and...
New York launches $1.3B healthcare worker bonus program

New York state will begin providing bonuses of up to $3,000 to eligible healthcare and mental hygiene workers using the $1.3 billion allocated for the payments in the state's fiscal year 2023 budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Aug. 3. The state will offer the recruitment and retention bonuses to workers...
AHA: Healthcare workers need to be protected like flight crews

While hospitals have made efforts to reduce violence against their staff, such as raising risk awareness and security investments, healthcare workers deserve stronger protections at the federal level, similar to flight crews, American Hospital Association leaders said in an op-ed published Aug. 2 in The Hill. The op-ed is written...
Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center scales back services after $40M loss

Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Burlington has closed its skilled care unit and has limited patient bed capacity in three additional units following a $40 million operating cost loss, The Hawk Eye reported Aug. 3. The three units with limited patient bed capacity are the hospital's acute care, cardiovascular...
Novant Health taps Kim Henderson as enterprise patient experience officer

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health selected Kim Henderson, senior vice president and chief of staff to the CEO, to also serve as the system's enterprise patient experience officer, it said in an email to Becker's Aug. 2. Ms. Henderson began her career with the system in the marketing and public relations...
8 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since July 12:. 1. Kim Hodgkinson was named CFO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System. 2. Daniel Morash was named senior vice president of finance and CFO of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital. 3. Edward Clayton was named...
Central Maine Medical Center data breach affects 11,938 patients

Lewiston-based Central Maine Medical Center filed a data breach notice about a cyberattack that compromised the protected health information of 11,938 patients, JD Supra reported Aug. 1. On June 3, Central Maine Medical Center reported the breach as required under state and federal law. The notice said the hospital's IT...
Strengthening the healthcare supply chain in a post-pandemic world

While drug shortages have been a challenge in the U.S. for years, the impact of the pandemic on the entire healthcare supply chain was unprecedented as were resulting effects on patients and caregivers. During a July Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Fresenius Kabi USA, healthcare leaders discussed how stakeholders...
