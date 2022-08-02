Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals struggle with staff shortages as federal Covid funds run out
Hospitals across the country are grappling with widespread staffing shortages, complicating preparations for a potential Covid-19 surge as the BA.5 subvariant drives up cases, hospital admissions and deaths. Long-standing problems, worker burnout and staff turnover have grown worse as Covid-19 waves have hit health care workers again and again —...
beckershospitalreview.com
The reporting practice that could lead to unreliable patient safety data
Some hospitals may classify admissions in a way that exempts them from elective-based patient safety indicator scores, or PSIs, leading to less reliable patient safety data, according to a study published in the August issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. Hospitals classify admissions as elective...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking supply chain talent
Here are 10 health systems that posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Abrazo Health, based in Phoenix,. a market clinical resource director...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Boston Medical Center. a fulfillment director of central fill specialty and mail order pharmacy. 2....
beckershospitalreview.com
Beware of 'whack-a-mole' approach to patient safety, expert says
Hospitals and health systems across the country are working to rebuild the foundations for safe care that deteriorated during the pandemic. But what's sometimes overlooked in that rebuilding is a plan to sustain the safe care achieved, one hospital safety expert says. Hospitals have long grappled with the difficulty of...
After Receiving Millions in Drug Company Payments, Pain Doctor Settles Federal Kickback Allegations
Dr. Gerald M. Sacks, who was named in a 2010 ProPublica investigation, will pay more than $270,000 to resolve allegations of taking kickbacks, though he denies taking them.
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
It’s time to expose the secret drug scam at the heart of American health care
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A federal court recently exposed the rot at the heart of America's healthcare system. The case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, partly revolved around...
Some lab techs refuse to take blood from possible monkeypox patients, raising concerns about stigma and testing delays
(CNN) — Many technicians at Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics, two of the largest commercial labs in the US, have been refusing to draw blood from patients who might have monkeypox, CNN has learned. Labcorp and Quest don't dispute that in many cases, their phlebotomists are not taking blood from...
UnitedHealth CEO says no copay for insulin, other critical drugs from 2023
July 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Inc (UNH.N) Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty said on Friday that beginning next year there would be no copay or out-of-pocket costs for several critical medicines, including insulin, for fully insured members.
Overdose reversal drugs gain support at music festivals, but not fentanyl test strips
Festival promoters are allowing lifesaving medication as fentanyl deaths surge, but volunteers are often left to distribute it, and more controversial forms of harm reduction aren't openly allowed.
beckershospitalreview.com
Antibody drug to be sold commercially amid dwindling federal supply
Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly will sell its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment to healthcare systems, hospitals and states this month, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 3. Eli Lilly previously sold 150,000 doses of its treatment bebtelovimab to the U.S. for $275 million. The company expects the order to ship out Aug....
beckershospitalreview.com
9 hospitals hiring chief medical officers
Below are nine hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn.,. a CMO for Southern Hills Hospital and...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York launches $1.3B healthcare worker bonus program
New York state will begin providing bonuses of up to $3,000 to eligible healthcare and mental hygiene workers using the $1.3 billion allocated for the payments in the state's fiscal year 2023 budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Aug. 3. The state will offer the recruitment and retention bonuses to workers...
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA: Healthcare workers need to be protected like flight crews
While hospitals have made efforts to reduce violence against their staff, such as raising risk awareness and security investments, healthcare workers deserve stronger protections at the federal level, similar to flight crews, American Hospital Association leaders said in an op-ed published Aug. 2 in The Hill. The op-ed is written...
beckershospitalreview.com
Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center scales back services after $40M loss
Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Burlington has closed its skilled care unit and has limited patient bed capacity in three additional units following a $40 million operating cost loss, The Hawk Eye reported Aug. 3. The three units with limited patient bed capacity are the hospital's acute care, cardiovascular...
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health taps Kim Henderson as enterprise patient experience officer
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health selected Kim Henderson, senior vice president and chief of staff to the CEO, to also serve as the system's enterprise patient experience officer, it said in an email to Becker's Aug. 2. Ms. Henderson began her career with the system in the marketing and public relations...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent hospital, health system CFO moves
The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since July 12:. 1. Kim Hodgkinson was named CFO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System. 2. Daniel Morash was named senior vice president of finance and CFO of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital. 3. Edward Clayton was named...
beckershospitalreview.com
Central Maine Medical Center data breach affects 11,938 patients
Lewiston-based Central Maine Medical Center filed a data breach notice about a cyberattack that compromised the protected health information of 11,938 patients, JD Supra reported Aug. 1. On June 3, Central Maine Medical Center reported the breach as required under state and federal law. The notice said the hospital's IT...
beckershospitalreview.com
Strengthening the healthcare supply chain in a post-pandemic world
While drug shortages have been a challenge in the U.S. for years, the impact of the pandemic on the entire healthcare supply chain was unprecedented as were resulting effects on patients and caregivers. During a July Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Fresenius Kabi USA, healthcare leaders discussed how stakeholders...
