WCDP offers free rides to polls on Election Day

The Williamson County Democratic Party (WCDP) is offering free rides to the polls on Election Day. The offer is extended to all voters, regardless of party affiliation.

On Thursday, beginning at 10 a.m., a bus will pick up voters from Ty's House — Hard Bargain Community Center — at 608 Mt. Hope Street in Franklin and take them to the Williamson County Enrichment Center.

The bus will wait for the voters to cast their ballots and then will return everyone to Mt. Hope Street in the Hard Bargain neighborhood. The entire transportation event is expected to end at 3 p.m.

“The WCDP believes that every voice and vote matters, and we are proud to help Williamson County voters participate in the electoral process,” said Dr. Jenn Foley, chair of the Williamson County Democratic Party.

Voters will need a picture ID. Masks will not be required, but are recommended.

For more information, contact the WCDP at willcodemocrat@gmail.com or 615-622-3250.