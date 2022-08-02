Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month

$$42,415.00 - $69,094.00 annual. Candidates must pass an examination required for entry into the paramedic training program to continue in the process. A written examination, a comprehensive background investigation to include an oral board interview examination, an evaluation of training and education, or any combination of the above, may be used to determine placement on the eligible list. Candidates must also pass a qualifying fitness test. Successful candidates will be hired by New Castle County and entered in a paramedic training program, where students must maintain passing grades, remain enrolled in the paramedic training program and achieve certification as both a Nationally Registered and Delaware paramedic. The probationary period will end six months after Delaware paramedic certification has been achieved following release to full duties as a paramedic, to include a field evaluation and certification process.

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO