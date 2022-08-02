Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month

This proagram actually was a good program for some who really needed the help & bettered them self but when I seen the statistics of how many people just took advantage of this program & didn't seek employment, housing,etc.when they are perfectly fine to work & now all them losing there free housing,they crying talking about where are we supposed to go,like y'all should of thought about that in 2020 & no excuse after pandemic ended to not get a job literally everywhere had openings
Correct me if I'm wrong but they have the machines to print money so why should they run out, they printing money for theirselves,why not print money for housing ? Or if you put those people on the streets they are really gonna break into cars and homes they've ill have nothing to lose !
Comments / 17