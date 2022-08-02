ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.delawarepublic.org

Comments / 17

Manman
2d ago

This proagram actually was a good program for some who really needed the help & bettered them self but when I seen the statistics of how many people just took advantage of this program & didn't seek employment, housing,etc.when they are perfectly fine to work & now all them losing there free housing,they crying talking about where are we supposed to go,like y'all should of thought about that in 2020 & no excuse after pandemic ended to not get a job literally everywhere had openings

Reply
4
Liza Nichols
2d ago

Correct me if I'm wrong but they have the machines to print money so why should they run out, they printing money for theirselves,why not print money for housing ? Or if you put those people on the streets they are really gonna break into cars and homes they've ill have nothing to lose !

Reply(9)
3
Related
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs

  Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle County, DE
Government
New Castle County, DE
Education
Kent County, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Society
State
Delaware State
County
New Castle County, DE
New Castle County, DE
Society
Local
Delaware Health
Kent County, DE
Education
County
Kent County, DE
Kent County, DE
Society
New Castle County, DE
Health
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Government
ems1.com

PARAMEDICS (ENTRY-LEVEL CANDIDATATES FOR PARAMEDIC TRAINNING)

$$42,415.00 - $69,094.00 annual. Candidates must pass an examination required for entry into the paramedic training program to continue in the process. A written examination, a comprehensive background investigation to include an oral board interview examination, an evaluation of training and education, or any combination of the above, may be used to determine placement on the eligible list. Candidates must also pass a qualifying fitness test. Successful candidates will be hired by New Castle County and entered in a paramedic training program, where students must maintain passing grades, remain enrolled in the paramedic training program and achieve certification as both a Nationally Registered and Delaware paramedic. The probationary period will end six months after Delaware paramedic certification has been achieved following release to full duties as a paramedic, to include a field evaluation and certification process.
JOBS
delawarepublic.org

Delaware is using advertising campaign to help fill job vacancies

The state of Delaware looks to fill job vacancies with an advertising campaign that’s already underway. The campaign launched by the Delaware Department of Human Resources is aimed at bolstering the workforce for all state agencies. State governments – like public and private sector employers – have been hit...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Doulas in Delaware host second annual training of Black Doulas

DELAWARE- Do Care Doula Foundation, Inc. is aiming to decrease Black birth disparities with the help of their second annual training of Black Doulas. The Executive Director, Erica Allen, said this idea came after the increased need for Doula support in the First State. Through the non-profit, they have a team of community Doulas, Central Delaware Community Doula Program, which provide support to Black birthing people. With this second event they will host, it will provide training to more Doulas, allowing them to serve the demand they are seeing.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Emergency Shelter#Homeless Children#Housing Assistance#Landlord#Delawareans#Dhss
WDEL 1150AM

Governor Carney signs mental health measures into law

In the backyard of Sean's House in Newark, with Chris Locke standing over his shoulder, Governor John Carney on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, signed into law three bills aimed at improving mental health services, especially for youth in Delaware. The new laws establish a mental health services unit for middle...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Home in the community of Union Park Gardens in Wilmington

Excellent opportunity to own or rent in the very desirable area and community of Union Park Gardens. Three bedroom one bath home with basement, backyard and full front porch right on Union St. Close to everything Wilmington and the state of Delaware has to offer. DENC2027592 | $165,000. You can...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Enlighten Me: Preserving the 180-year-old Buttonwood home

Buttonwood is a 180-year-old riverfront “summer home” in the City of New Castle and is associated with a 19th century Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice. But it has fallen into disrepair and faces several obstacles to avoiding demolition by neglect. In this week’s Enlighten Me, contributor Larry Nagengast...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater

  A marina, an amphitheater and 4.4 miles of trails are among the features suggested in a proposal for a large new park in Claymont. “We have a team ready … to make it a first-rate amenity,” said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., referring to a group of Delawareans with expertise in the environment, recreation ... Read More
CLAYMONT, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Department of Health
delawarepublic.org

The Green - August 5, 2022

How to navigate back-to-school shopping twists this year. August is here and for many families that means getting kids the gear they need for school this fall. This year, back-to-school shopping comes with a new set of challenges, as inflation leaves many trying to figure out how to pay for everything they need.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Delaware beach bacteria warnings lifted

Despite this week’s scorching heat, beachgoers at a handful of Delaware beaches had been warned not to spend too much time in the water. That’s because high levels of bacteria had been detected in parts of the state’s most popular ocean spots in Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany beaches.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

WilmU’s grow-your-own teacher pipeline results in fast jobs

Angelie Ross-Jimenez is 19 years old with an associate’s degree and a full-time job, and she has Wilmington University to thank for that. The university has created a grow-your-own teacher pipeline program in order to address the teacher shortage in Delaware.  Not only did teachers leave classrooms because of COVID, the state has 4,000 educators eligible for retirement within the ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
VISTA.Today

‘This Is a Crisis:’ Western Chester County First Responders Sound Alarm Bells Regarding Closure of Medic 93

First responders gathering for discussion of Medic 93 services.Image via Jen Samuel, Daily Local News. Western Chester County first responders gathered for an informational meeting in Parkesburg last week to discuss the impending closure of Tower Health’s Medic 93 and the effects that the loss of its advanced life support will have on the region, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Health care workers at 2 Crozer Health hospitals secure a new contract

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. While the future of Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delaware County, is still in a period of uncertainty, a group of health care workers within the system have recently secured their first contract.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion

A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy