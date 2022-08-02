Shannon Mahre: Day learning to fly fish offers lesson on failure -- and why not to be afraid of it

Read on www.yakimaherald.com
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima artist is steeped in a hot art trend: coffee painting
The actor and filmmaker Jackie Chan once wryly observed that “coffee is a language in itself.”. However, even Chan could not have anticipated how Yakima painter Paul Henderson could express himself through the medium of coffee. Landscapes, city scenes, Native American figures and wildlife all take shape through the...
Hot Rods and Muscle Cars Take Over Yakima’s State Fair Park
Yakima's State Fair Park will be a busy place this weekend with hundreds of cars on display during the 48th annual Vintiques National Car Show set for Friday-Sunday. The annual gathering of Vintiques draws members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. 600 plus cars for your enjoyment this weekend.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Abode: Nearly three decades later, TJ's vision is clear
My husband and I were walking into a Yakima grocery store recently when a local artist we know stopped to tell us that I had to do a story on TJ Tjarnberg and Brooke Creswell’s home on Yakima Avenue. My husband knew TJ from the Larson Gallery board and we all know Brooke as the wonderfully talented founding director and now the conductor emeritus of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Funny how little we've heard about Walmart project
To the editor — Well, I see Walmart is installing gas pumps at their Nob Hill store. Didn't see anything in the news about it, no environmental impact statement or anything. Seems like in the original design plan for Walmart the gas pumps were deemed unsafe for polluting Wide Hollow Creek. What changed? The creek hasn't moved.
FOX 11 and 41
“Things can be replaced, but my pets are my children,” said an evacuated resident who left behind seven cats to the Cow Canyon Fire
NACHES, Wash. — The Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima County, north of Naches is burning 5,600 acres. Fire crews are struggling to get the wildfire under control at zero percent containment. Crews went from ten to only one aircraft because of all the wildfires in our area needing those resources.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima neon artist one of few in state
Jeff Boyle was just a kid when his parents, Frank and Vi Boyle, welcomed a traveling neon craftsman to Yakima. His dad was in the sign business and the man was looking for jobs. This was 1964, when the demand for elaborate neon signs was waning. But sign businesses in...
Yakima Herald Republic
The 2022 Moxee Hop Festival features fireworks Friday and parade Saturday
The annual Moxee Hop Festival is this weekend, filled with live music, food and activities for the entire family. The event will be at Moxee City Park on Rivard Road and State Route 24. It is put on by the city of Moxee and the East Valley Community Enhancement Association, as well as numerous sponsors and volunteers.
ifiberone.com
WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
kpq.com
Historic Planes Pull Out of Pangborn Visit
Folks looking forward to seeing a WW2 bomber up close at Pangborn Memorial Airport this weekend might be a little disappointed after it was announced Thursday that both of Airbase Arizona Flying Museum's planes are back in Mesa for repairs. All scheduled flights and tours of the historic bombers have...
nbcrightnow.com
Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Cherry plant could be a boon to our local workers
To the editor — The proposed Selah cherry processing plant could be a boost to our local economy. Employment should evolve from our local workforce who are often impoverished and surviving on state and federal social and health services. The project's progression should not assume the need for H2A workers and housing.
Hot Cheeto Shortage in WA Leads to Discovery of 3 Yakima Hidden Gems
You might run into a road block if you are trying to buy any Hot Cheetos right now because there is a Hot Cheeto shortage in Washington and other parts of the country. Why are they in a shortage? Because of alleged "supply chain disruptions"; we are sure is going to be the standard answer. Supply Chain disruptions my buns! We've been dealing with supposed disruptions for the past 3 years. I don't buy it, pun not intended. This social media search for spicy food dishes with Hot Cheetos in them led to a group discovery of 3 Yakima hidden gems, yes, there are three places in town that you can go to get your savory peppery fix!
Picturesque Yakima Home for Sale With backyard Pond Near Franklin
Nestled between Tieton and W MacLaren St in Yakima if your family is searching for a forever home. This spot not only features a backyard pond, and spacious living spaces but it's also within walking distance of Franklin Park!. Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath 1934 Built Home for Sale...
Yakima Herald Republic
Evacuation notices in effect as Cow Canyon Fire grows north of Naches
Updates on this story available here. Updated 8:15 p.m.: The Cow Canyon Fire grew to 1,000 acres on Wednesday night, prompting evacuation notices about 10 miles north of Naches in the Wenas area. The fire was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at Wenas Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. Department of Natural...
nbcrightnow.com
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres
NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fires continue to burn at Cow Canyon, Vantage Highway
Firefighters working the Cow Canyon Fire are expecting to see an increase in fire along the south and west flanks Friday. With winds shifting to the northeast, the 300 personnel assigned to the fire that has been burning 11 miles north of Naches since Wednesday afternoon are anticipating fire will increase, with spotting from the wind, said Heather Appelhoff, public information officer for the Type 2 Incident Management Team managing the fire.
Yakima Herald Republic
Work beginning on downtown Rotary Marketplace in Yakima
Groundbreaking for the new Rotary Marketplace in downtown Yakima was already underway Tuesday when supporters gathered for a ceremony. That meant John Baule had to holler a bit. “They started this morning,” said Baule, the former Yakima Downtown Rotary Club president who helped bring the joint project to reality along...
Yakima Herald Republic
Vantage wildfire grows to 17,000 acres with better conditions expected Thursday
Cooler weather and higher humidity levels were anticipated Thursday as firefighters work to contain a 17,000-acre fire near Vantage. The fire started near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway in Kittitas County around noon Monday. An observational flight Wednesday helped provide a more accurate map of the fire’s perimeter, which stretches...
Three wildfires across Eastern Washington burn 22,000 acres
As of Thursday morning, three major wildfires burn around Eastern Washington: the Vantage Wildfire in Kittitas County, the Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima Valley, and the Williams Lake fire near Cheney, Wash. The total area the fires are burning is just shy of 22,000 acres. The Vantage fire is burning...
Yakima Herald Republic
Evacuation notices lifted in Vantage, cabin lost in wildfire as part of Vantage Highway closed
Officials lifted evacuation notices in the community of Vantage as firefighters continue to fight a wildfire that started on Vantage Highway on Monday. One cabin and three outbuildings were lost in the blaze, which was 10,500 acres and 18% contained on Wednesday morning, according to news releases from the Southeast Washington Type 3 interagency team responding to the fire.
