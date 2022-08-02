The Saints have found a player to add depth at tight end, source says

Read on www.nola.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
AthlonSports.com
Saints Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Linebacker
The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a familiar face. The NFC South franchise is signing free-agent veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso, according to a report. Alonso, 31, spent the 2019 season with the Saints. He totaled 31 tackles in 13 games that year. He's also spent time with the Bills, Eagles and Dolphins.
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Vikings 2022 NFL training camp
New Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is helming his own team for the first time in his career in 2022. At Vikings training camp, he is now the final decision-maker on the entire Vikings roster and, as such, has to figure out how to take the team to the next level that former head coach Mike Zimmer was never able to get Kirk Cousins and company to.
Look: 2 Saints Players Were Kicked Out Of Practice For Fighting
There have been a handful of fights thus far in training camp. That trend continued on Wednesday, as two members of the New Orleans Saints went at it during practice. Saints rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach were actually kicked out of Wednesday's practice because of a scuffle.
Daunte Culpepper Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts
Daunte Culpepper and Randy Moss formed one of the NFL's most-entertaining quarterback-wide receiver duos with the Minnesota Vikings. The former Vikings quarterback and wide receiver played together from 1999 through 2004. Not everyone remembers that, though. Some current college football players are too young to remember Culpepper and Moss on...
Pelicans Giving CJ McCollum Tools to Run Offense, Talking New Contract
The New Orleans Pelicans are giving CJ McCollum the tools to run the offense with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson while also discussing a contract extension.
Saints WR Michael Thomas "On Fire" At Training Camp: NFL World Reacts
An ankle injury has kept Michael Thomas off the football field since the 2020 season, but the All-Pro wideout is ready to reintroduce himself to the NFL world. On Friday morning, multiple reporters for the New Orleans Saints revealed that Thomas has been dominant in one-on-one drills at training camp.
Yardbarker
Dodgers place ace Clayton Kershaw on 15-day IL after early exit
One day after Los Angeles Dodgers ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw prematurely exited Thursday's start against the San Francisco Giants with an apparent back injury, manager Dave Roberts noted that it was practically a guarantee that the low back pain would land Kershaw on the injured list for a hoped-to-be short period of time.
