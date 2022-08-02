Read on www.oswegocountynewsnow.com
More mosquitoes infected with rare, potentially deadly EEE virus found in Oswego County
Palermo, N.Y. — Mosquitoes infected with the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus were detected im Oswego County for the second time this year, health department officials said Thursday. EEE is a rare, but potentially deadly virus spread by mosquitoes. Both humans and horses are at risk of getting EEE through...
COVID-19 cases slightly increase in Onondaga County
(WSYR-TV) — Cases of COVID-19 have increased in Onondaga County, County Executive Ryan McMahon shared on Twitter. McMahon tweeted on July 29, 2022 that 111 people tested positive for COVID-19. On August 4, that number has increased to 140. McMahon shared that 48 of those 140 positive tests were...
Onondaga County Health Department alerts community to spike in opioid overdoses
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department is alerting the community to significant spikes in overdose activity seen over the past two months. Reports from the department’s overdose tracking system have indicated 14 or more overdoses in a 24-hour period as recently as Monday, August 1.
House demolition marks latest escalation in Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ tension in Seneca County
SENECA FALLS, N.Y.—Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people witnessed more destruction of their homes and sacred spaces on Aug. 3 when Cayuga Nation Police, under orders from Clint Halftown arrived at a house in the Town of Varick to demolish the structure. The Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people are commonly known as the Cayuga people in American parlance.
Onondaga County sees 14 opioid overdoses in one day. Spike linked to fentanyl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is seeing a significant spike in opioid overdoses, including at least 14 overdoses that occurred over a 24-hour period Monday, according to the county Health Department. The department reported its overdose tracking system shows there has been a rise in overdose activity over the...
Two Hospitalists Return To Oswego Health To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Leandro Antonio Bernardo, MD, FACP, and Ma. Clarissa Del Rosario, MD return to provide local care as hospitalists. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
Fulton Common Council Discusses Sludge Disposal Agreement, Police Satellite Stations, Bird Scooters
FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, August 2, when it discussed a sludge disposal agreement with the county, proposed police satellite stations, and introducing Bird scooters to the city. During public comment, two county legislators representing Fulton, Frank Castiglia Jr. and James Karasek, spoke with...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 1, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 218 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from July 25 to July 31) this past week. In addition, 14 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, July 24 and Saturday, July 30, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department.
Cayuga Nation Demolishes Three Uninhabitable Structures
The following is a news release issued by the Cayuga Nation to Finger Lakes News Radio/Finger Lakes Daily News.com regarding the demolition of three structures Wednesday. “The Cayuga Nation on Wednesday carried out the demolition of three dilapidated and vacant structures on two separate properties owned by the Cayuga Nation. The Nation took action to remove safe havens long used by criminals, including convicted felon Marcus Redye. Both demolitions were conducted under the supervision of Cayuga Nation Police and pursuant to demolition orders. The two properties, 4 Briarwood Circle in Seneca Falls and 2906 County Road 124 in the Town of Varick, attracted various forms of criminal activity and posed significant safety hazards to the community at large. Recently, local governments received multiple complaints about the actions conducted by this group of criminals from concerned residents. In the absence of action by local authorities to address criminals in the community, the Nation took action to protect its properties and the community at large.
Community offers input on fate of hospital buildings
UTICA — As construction continues on the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, the fate of the other area hospitals still remain unknown. According to Mohawk Valley Health System's website, both St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare will shut down upon completion of the new downtown hospital, citing convenience and quality of care by merging services into one hospital.
City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers
As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
Scammers target Cayuga County residents
AUBURN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Solar Farms New York green energy project in Cayuga County is off to a rocky start thanks to scammers. The Chair of the County Legislature, David Gould, warned the public that door to door canvassers are not affiliated with Solar Farms New York nor county government. Gould’s staff received calls and emails from confused residents about the canvassers and the letter sent out from his office informing them of the project. Gould stressed that all marketing for the project will be done online or by phone. He said residents should not give out personal information and are free to contact law enforcement if one of these imposters comes to their door.
DOT Announces Completion Of Project To Replace State Route 48 Bridge In Granby
GRANBY, NY – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez yesterday announced the completion of a $2.56 million project that replaced the State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the Town of Granby, Oswego County. The project replaced the existing bridge, which was built in...
Bird scooters potentially coming to Fulton
FULTON — The Fulton Common Council discussed the possibility of Bird scooters coming to Fulton at its meeting on Tuesday. The councilors voted to authorize Mayor Deana Michaels to negotiate and execute a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides, Inc.
Update on Owasco Lake 9 Element Plan
As the many continue to advocate for the health of Owasco Lake and its watershed, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy has an update on the lake’s 9 Element Plan after a July 25th meeting:. Despite the progress, Cuddy says New York State needs to be doing more. Auburn City...
OCSD seeking input to help improve financial health of district
OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is seeking community input on a series of measures that would help with declining enrollment and could improve financial health. Part of these measures include closing Frederick Leighton Elementary School and sending students to other nearby elementary schools.
Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
After the aquarium vote: The people should have had more say (Your Letters)
There were several disturbing aspects of the Onondaga County Legislature’s vote on the aquarium Tuesday. One was the acceptance by one legislator of a deal with the county executive for his yes vote. This makes legislative decision-making into horse-trading — every district naturally wanting its own special attention – and makes it look like the only way to get anything in the county is to go through Ryan McMahon, which many suspect to be true already.
Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles
Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
New shield dedicated at Coast Guard Station in Oswego on Coast Guard’s official birthday Thursday
OSWEGO — On Thursday, a special celebration of the 232nd birthday of the United States Coast Guard was held at the Coast Guard Station in Oswego. For a birthday present, the Oswego station received a new stainless steel Coast Guard shield to display above the main entrance. A dedication for the new shield took place Thursday, with the crew of the Coast Guard Station and Coast Guard veterans in attendance.
