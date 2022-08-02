New affordable connectivity program helps low income Mississippians stay connected with broadband help

Read on www.wlox.com
breezynews.com
New Health Officer Wants to Change Mississippi’s Status as Unhealthiest State
Mississippi’s new State Health Officer says it’s a “high calling” to look after the public health concerns of 2.9 million people. Dr. Dan Edney says he wants to be a catalyst for change. And he says, in this state, change can’t wait. Edney says he refuses to accept that it’s our fate to be the unhealthiest population in the nation. Mississippi continues to struggle with its rate of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, opioid abuse and maternal-infant mortality. Edney says health rankings show we’re in 50th place “by a mile”. He says the challenges are difficult but they can be solved. With Mississippi making strides in education, Edney says there’s no reason it can’t do the same thing with public health.
WLOX
Thousands of tax dollars wasted on unused state-issued cell phones, State Auditor reports
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Taxpayers could save nearly $350,000 a year if state-issued cell phones with little to no usage were turned off, according to a report issued by State Auditor Shad White’s office Wednesday. This report shows that 30% of the over 2,100 analyzed phones had little to...
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0 to 5 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT will begin being issued in the […]
WLOX
Reeves orders end of federal rent, utility assistance program
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced on Wednesday that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that offers up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Governor Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications to the federal government’s...
Mississippi governor halts rental assistance funds
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
New State of Mississippi Health Officer wants to eliminate health disparities
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s newest State Health Officer discussed his priorities and upcoming agenda during a news conference on Thursday, August 4. Dr. Dan Edney discussed various issues including COVID-19, monkeypox, abortion and violence prevention. Edney, who was born and raised in the Mississippi Delta, shared that one of his top priorities is to […]
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
KPLC TV
DCFS provides update on Summer P-EBT benefits
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has provided the following update in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Tranfser (P-EBT) benefits:. WHEN WILL I SEE MY CHILD’S BENEFITS?. Most students who are eligible for Summer P-EBT have not received benefits...
hottytoddy.com
Baptist North Mississippi Makes U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals list
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital for hip fractures. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
Tate Reeves halts Mississippi’s involvement in federal rental assistance program, a move called ‘heartless’ by one critic
Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as...
desotocountynews.com
Pandemic EBT benefits to families announced
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) have received federal approval to distribute Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to approximately 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program or were under six years old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer 2022 months.
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility
(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
Carbon dioxide shortage could lead to national beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national shortage in carbon dioxide could lead to a national beer shortage. The gas is a vital ingredient in the majority of all beer brewed here in the United States. The shortage was spurred after one of the country’s largest carbon dioxide production hubs in Jackson, Mississippi, became contaminated. Since […]
KEDM
Hospital system serving Mississippi, Alabama merges with Louisiana system
A hospital system with properties in Mississippi and Alabama has merged with a health system based in Louisiana. On Monday, Rush Health Systems became Ochsner Rush Health. In June 2021, Rush announced that it intended to merge with Ochsner Health, based in New Orleans. Ochsner Rush Health will provide health care in eastern Mississippi and western Alabama.
mississippifreepress.org
Legalizing Cannabis In Mississippi: The Complexity of Regulating Federally Illegal Markets
Many political leaders and citizens wrote off cannabis’ legalization in Mississippi on May 14, 2021, after the Mississippi Supreme Court killed Initiative 65, a medical-marijuana program that 68% of Mississippian voters approved in November 2020. The move shattered many hearts, and I was left having conversations with activists who had no idea what to do next. To add salt to this newfound wound, this decision also prevented the people from using the ballot-initiative process.
Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready
Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
WLOX
'Comeback Coolers' send food, supplies to Kentucky flooding victims
In Their Shoes: Setting sail with all-female team ahead of competition. In today's In Their Shoes, we sail along with a team who will be competing in this weekend's all-female regatta, learning the ropes and lots of new vocabulary. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks...
MSDH reports 1,575 new COVID-19 cases
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 1,575 new cases on Wednesday, August 3. Ten additional deaths were reported during that time. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 […]
WTOK-TV
Thousands of Mississippi students return to school
(WLBT) - Summer break is over and tens of thousands of students across Mississippi are returning to school this week. The Mississippi State Board of Education set two policies that call for all school districts to resume in-person instruction as the primary mode of teaching starting in the 2021-22 school year. These policies remain in effect for the 2022-23 school year.
