Bill Maher’s Embarrassing Interview With Chris Cuomo
On Dec. 4, 2021, after an investigation conducted by an outside law firm, CNN terminated its star host Chris Cuomo. The news came after it was revealed that in May of that year, Cuomo had been acting as an unofficial adviser to his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, concerning the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him (in clear violation of journalism ethics). Cuomo apologized for this breach of conduct and promised it would never happen again, and CNN let him keep his cushy gig.
AOL Corp
Chris Cuomo regrets the impact his situation has had on his family: 'Didn't think about it at the time'
Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo joined Dan Abrams Live on Tuesday for his first televised interview since being fired by the cable news network late last year. Cuomo was originally believed to have been fired for advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who faced multiple scandals. Subsequent reports indicated that a sexual assault accusation also contributed to his firing, an accusation Chris Cuomo denies.
Chris Cuomo hired for new prime-time show after CNN firing
Chris Cuomo is coming back to TV. The anchor, who was fired from CNN last December, has been hired to host a new prime-time show on NewsNation. The announcement was made at the end of an interview with Cuomo on the network. "I can't go back to what people see as 'the big game,'" Cuomo said. "I don't think I can make a difference there. I think we need insurgent media."
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo makes a comeback with new podcast
After being fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo is making a comeback with a new podcast and a digitally streamed show. The journalist, 51, has been teasing his new media entity – called “The Chris Cuomo Project” – on his Instagram in a bid to restart his career.
Chris Cuomo's Return: Disgraced CNN anchor launches podcast, claims he'll 'never be a hater' of former network
Disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned to media Thursday for the first episode of his new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project. Cuomo’s project is set to air on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week and feature prominent guests. The podcast’s YouTube description stated that the show will give Cuomo’s "signature take on today’s pressing current events — and explores how these stories are being covered by all sides of the media."
Nicolle Wallace Is New Boss At MSNBC Post Rachel Maddow
Nicolle Wallace is such a ratings powerhouse at MSNBC that her name is at the top of the list of people to replace Rachel Maddow. “If Nicolle can score over a million viewers in the afternoon can you imagine what she would get in primetime?” a top MSNBC insider tells Radar.
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival
THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
MSNBC
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6
The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
No longer in the big league! NewsNation knocks down report that Chris Cuomo will start hosting his $700K-a-year show on October 3 and will tape it from his $2.9 Hamptons home - but will not comment on his clothing or travel budget
NewsNation is knocking down a report that disgraced CNN host Chris Cuomo is taking a $700,000 yearly salary at his new gig with the fledgling media outfit and that he'll be working from his home in the Hamptons. The Daily Beast reported that the once-high-flying newsman - who boasted a...
Chris Cuomo's comeback tour: Elite lapdogs are always welcome
The return of Chris Cuomo to television is the latest reminder that there is little accountability to speak of in corporate news media. Chris was ousted from CNN in late 2021 amidst an ethics investigation that claimed he utilized his position at the cable news juggernaut to advise his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was facing a series of sexual misconduct allegations. Chris used his professional connections to identify what reporters knew about the allegations, and then used that information to consult Andrew on how to respond, all while hosting Andrew on his daily CNN program. In July 2022, Cuomo returned to television to promote his podcast The Chris Cuomo Project. Cuomo appeared on Dan Abrams' show on NewsNation (where Cuomo recently secured a position and I have served as an expert guest) and "Real Time with Bill Maher."
CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016
CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
What Chris Cuomo Has Said About Joining NewsNation After CNN Firing
Chris Cuomo, who is suing CNN over his dismissal last December, will host a new primetime show on cable network NewsNation.
Chris Cuomo’s post-CNN blue-collar aspirations revealed: Report
Following his firing from CNN, Chris Cuomo reportedly sought a scorching career comeback that included a side hustle of fighting fire.
Inside MSNBC: Rachel Maddow Nixed Keith Olbermann’s Return, Approved Her MSNBC Replacement Alex Wagner
MSNBC’s search to replace their most high-profile host, Rachel Maddow, ended because Maddow herself finally approved of Alex Wagner, who will take her seat. “Several big names that were suggested were rejected by Rachel. She was insisting that a ‘fresh-faced’ woman take over her primetime slot rather than bring in a higher profiled name who presents the past, not the future,” sources tell Radar. “Katie Couric and former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann were both names Maddow couldn’t get behind.”
The View: All of the Details on Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s Return
How's this for a Hot Topic? Elisabeth Hasselbeck is returning to The View. Hasselbeck, who was a regular panelist on the daytime chat show from 2003 to 2013, will appear as a guest co-host on the August 3 episode, according to People. In a statement, Hasselbeck said, "it will be...
AdWeek
July ’22 Ratings: Fox News Averaging More Total Viewers Than Any Other Cable Network, But Sees Drop From June
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. New month, similar result: Fox News Channel is the most-watched outlet on cable television, both in total day and in primetime. FNC...
AdWeek
July ’22 Ratings: MSNBC Remains Cable’s 2nd-Most-Watched Network, But Sheds Adults 25-54
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Driven by live coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings, MSNBC was the second-most-watched basic cable network for the month of July, both in total day (765,000 viewers) and during primetime (1.295 million viewers). This is according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for the month of July.
Judy Woodruff Says ‘PBS Newshour’ Exit Was Decided ‘a Long Time Ago’
Longtime “PBS Newshour” anchor Judy Woodruff expanded on her plans to step down from her position, saying Thursday the decision was not a recent one. Speaking during “NewsHour’s” panel at the 2022 Television Critics Association virtual press tour, Woodruff said she had been thinking about stepping away from her role “for some time” and the decision happened to coincide with the upcoming midterm elections.
‘The View’: Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Go After Sara Haines for Her “Cheery” Nature
Joy Behar Says Jan. 6 Rioter Should “Scrub Nancy’s Floors” on ‘The View’: “I Don’t Think It’s Gonna Help Anybody to Just Put Him in Jail”. Joy Behar Fears Voters Will Only Focus on Kitchen Table Issues on ‘The View’: “Bigger Issues Are Going to Get Worse”
