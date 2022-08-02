Objection filed against nominating papers of a Sangamon County Board Member

Sangamon County is preparing to welcome volunteers back to the county’s animal shelter. The use of volunteers for dog-walking and other services was suspended back in May, when Animal Control director Greg Largent was fired and an acting director was put in place. At the time, the county said that some volunteers had violated facility rules and had been abusive to staff. The county is now accepting applications for volunteers, a new process which includes an interview with shelter administrators, a criminal background check, and completion of an animal training orientation. Previously, volunteers applied and were screened through various local animal advocacy groups.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO