Objection filed against nominating papers of a Sangamon County Board Member

wmay.com
GOP Appointee For County Board Race Withdraws
A Republican appointee to fill a vacant ballot slot for a Sangamon County Board seat has withdrawn his petition to run, just ahead of a hearing into objections to his petition. The Republican Party nominated Donny Anderson to be the candidate in county board District 18, since no Republican had...
WAND TV
Springfield council votes down Wyndham apartment project, officials warn city could lose millions
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield City Council again rejected a proposal to turn to Wyndham Hotel downtown into an apartment complex. Now the city's mayor said Springfield is at risk of losing millions of dollars. Good Homes Co. developers wanted to take the Wyndham hotel and transform it into modern apartments...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Chairman Bryon Coffman Issues Legal Declaration –
The Shelby County Road and Bridge Committee met last week to discuss numerous matters. One in particular was the appointment to the position of Acting Engineer for the Shelby County Highway Department. Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman outlined the justification for appointing current Shelby County Board member Teresa Boehm...
Three cities looking for new ambulance service
Decatur City Manager, Scot Wrighton says at that public hearing on Monday, officials will discuss potential new contracts.
wmay.com
Davis Not Ruling Out Future Run For Office
Congressman Rodney Davis may not be done with politics after all. Following his primary loss to GOP Congresswoman Mary Miller back in June, Davis indicated that he was through with running for office. But the Taylorville Republican tells Politico that a number of longtime supporters have told him to “never say never,” so he now says he’s keeping his options open.
WAND TV
Volunteers build mobility ramps in Piatt County
CISCO, Ill. (WAND) — Keith Herbold spent his Friday morning working up a sweat. The muggy morning made building a new wooden mobility ramp a workout, but this isn't work — it's a labor of love. "My mother died 20 years ago and the last 25 years of...
wmay.com
Sangamon County Seeks Return Of Volunteers To Animal Shelter, With Changes
Sangamon County is preparing to welcome volunteers back to the county’s animal shelter. The use of volunteers for dog-walking and other services was suspended back in May, when Animal Control director Greg Largent was fired and an acting director was put in place. At the time, the county said that some volunteers had violated facility rules and had been abusive to staff. The county is now accepting applications for volunteers, a new process which includes an interview with shelter administrators, a criminal background check, and completion of an animal training orientation. Previously, volunteers applied and were screened through various local animal advocacy groups.
WAND TV
Springfield fire reports text scam circulating
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Fire Department report a text scam currently circulating advertising Springfield Fire Department shirts for sale. Officials say these should be considered malicious, and assure that the SFD will NEVER try to solicit or sell anything via text or direct calls. The Department asks the public...
Springfield Fire Department warns of texting scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department is warning the community about an ongoing scam it recently became aware of. The scam is in the form of text messages advertising SFD shirts for sale. Chief Brandon Blough said the SFD will never try to solicit or sell anything by text or direct call; the […]
Students paint mural at Springfield high school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County high school students have given their community a splash of color. Students from eight high schools came together the first week of August to paint a 40-foot mural on the courtyard wall at Southeast High School. The mural is supported by the Sangamon County mural advisory committee and Springfield Art […]
myradiolink.com
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement. SPRINGFIELD –Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order for the Kroger grocery store located...
WAND TV
Back to school supply giveaways across Central Illinois
(WAND) - The new school year is right around the corner. So, WAND News is keeping track of school supply giveaways across the area. Backpack Attack - Decatur - YMCA hosting school backpack giveaway - 1500 backpacks - K-6 - 9am to Noon - 220 W. McKinley Ave. , Old King's Orchard Community Center , Johns Hill Magnet School.
Crews install Route 66 neon sign at State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State leaders are trying to teach more people about Historic Route 66. As part of that effort, crews installed a 40-foot neon highway sign at the State Fairgrounds on Wednesday. The sign was paid for with money from a state tourism grant, and leaders said the exhibit will bring people to […]
nprillinois.org
Springfield police found to stop black motorists more and other top stories|First Listen
Springfield police found to stop black motorists five times more than white drivers. Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is on the defensive. National Weather Service warns of intense heat today for Central Illinois and confirms tornado touched down in Logan County on Wednesday. Caterpillar reports positive earnings results for...
Central Illinois Proud
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
foxillinois.com
Springfield streets impacted by treatment work, city warns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Public Works crews on Tuesday started doing treatment on select city streets called "Reclamite Rejuvenator," which is a preventative maintenance measure that extends the life of the road. The reclamite is sprayed first, then a light coating of sand or limestone screening is spread....
nprillinois.org
Police study shows Springfield's Black motorists are stopped far more often than whites
Springfield Police stopped Black motorists last year at a rate five times higher than white drivers according to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s annual traffic stop study. “These numbers are not good. These numbers are extremely high,’’ said Ken Page, a Black driver who is president of the Springfield...
wlds.com
Macoupin County Fairgrounds Vandalized
Someone tried to ruin the Macoupin County Fair. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals who were involved in a criminal damage to property incident at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds in Carlinville. On Friday, July 29th deputies responded to the fairgrounds and determined that muliple light bulbs,...
Herald & Review
Watch now: South Shores Principal Kristi Mullinix describes the school's Welcome Wagon
South Shores School staff visited students' homes on Thursday to deliver a goody bag and welcome them to a new school year. School starts in Decatur Public Schools on Aug. 15.
WAND TV
Tuesday's tornado siren test postponed to Wednesday in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The tornado siren test that usually occurs the first Tuesday of the month in Springfield has been postponed to Wednesday. Due to flooding and bad weather Tuesday, the test was moved to Wednesday at 10 a.m. If you hear the siren going off, the Springfield Fire...
