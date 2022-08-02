Elderly Bulloch Co. couple found dead due to heatstroke

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Three men have been charged with murder after a body was found lying on the side of a county road. On July 10, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Rd. That's where they found the body of Morris Harden, Jr. of Augusta. An investigation reveled that Harden was shot and killed in a home on 9th Ave. in Augusta and his body dumped on Watkins Pond Rd.

BURKE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO