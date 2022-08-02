ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant Taps Music Producers for His Next KD 15 Collabs

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Eminem
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Drake
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
MUSIC
HipHopWired

‘Renaissance’ Revealed: Collabs For Beyoncé’s New Album Include Jay Z, Pharrell, The-Dream & Drake

Everyone in the Beyhive is anticipating Beyoncé‘s seventh full-length solo album Renaissance and we’re all just wondering what “Formation” singer has in store for us. Well, to hear the album, you’re just going to have to wait until it drops on July 29, but in the meantime, Queen Bey has revealed the credits, collaborations and even the track list for her upcoming album.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks. The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter. More from VIBE.comLizzo...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Producers#Jamaican
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq has brutal comments about Kevin Durant

Shaq is taking a swipe at Kevin Durant that is almost as vicious as the one that he took at Brad Miller back in the day. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal tore into the Brooklyn Nets star Durant in an appearance this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” O’Neal was critical of Durant for wanting out of the team he essentially helped build.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Yung Miami Her Girlfriend In Flirty Video

Two women in Rap were seen getting a little close, but it was all in good fun. We've been reporting on the situationship between Diddy and Yung Miami since rumors first surfaced about a potential romance, and now that they have gone public with their canoodling, Yung Miami has found herself defending the relationship. The City Girls star even grilled Diddy about their hookups, and he suggested that they were having fun together and enjoying one another's company. She agreed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Popculture

NBA Star and 'Dancing With the Stars' Winner Iman Shumpert Arrested in Dallas

Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Forth Worth Airport on Saturday, according to TMZ Sports. The police report says officers responded to a potential drug violation call on Saturday afternoon after TSA screeners discovered a bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's backpack. The NBA star and Dancing with the Stars Season 30 winner admitted it was weed.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Usher Recalls Early Days Hanging With Diddy, Biggie, Tupac, Ice Cube, Redman, Craig Mack & More

With his Las Vegas residency taking over Sin City and a new album on the horizon, fans have been wanting to hear more from Usher. He's fresh off of his "Good Love" feature on the City Girl's latest buzzing single and there have been continued requests for him to appear on Verzuz. The public can't seem to pinpoint a perfect opponent for the music icon, but we all hope to one day see Usher relive his greatest moments with a global audience.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Shows Off His Rap Skills While Freestyling With A Fan In Toronto

Toronto, Canada – DJ Khaled has worked with many a rap icon throughout his decorated career, but what about his own skills on the mic?. During a recent trip to Toronto, Canada, the We The Best boss was out and about when he bumped into a fan who started freestyling for him. Khaled wasn’t going to let the guy have all the fun, though, as he joined the cypher by kicking some rhymes of his own.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e Announces He's Joining Death Row Records

Ma$e is looking to be the first artist to rep both Bad Boy and Death Row, the powerhouse Hip Hop labels who were entangled in a bitter — and ultimately fatal — feud in the ’90s. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (August 3), the Harlem...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"

Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy