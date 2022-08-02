ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'He was a hero': Navy veteran and medical student dies after saving others in California river

By Brittany Hope
KSBW.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksbw.com

Comments / 1

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital

OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Veteran#Homelessness#Medical School#Medical Student#Uc Davis#Kcra#Chico High School#Chico State
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Palermo man sentenced for molesting multiple children, child endangerment

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man was sentenced on Wednesday for molesting three children, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 40-year-old Jason Ashby, of Palermo, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting three children, child endangerment to two other children caused by making methamphetamine and butane honey oil and for having illegal guns.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Yuba City Firefighters Respond to Fire at Vacant House on Alemar Way

(Yuba City Firefighters release) At 3:30 Tuesday morning, your Yuba City Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Alemar way in Yuba City. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames showing from a vacant house. The fire was extinguished and held to the building of origin....
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 arrested after agents locate loaded gun, suspected fentanyl during search

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - More than 50 pills of suspected fentanyl and a loaded gun were found during a probation search in Oroville on July 27, according to Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents searched 2719 Mitchell Ave. #1 in Oroville and contacted the person on probation, 30-year-old Mariah...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Warrant search leads to the discovery of narcotics, weapons at Red Bluff home

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A search of a home in the Red Bluff area leads to the discovery of narcotics, multiple firearms, and ammunition. On July 28, officers with the Tehama County Probation Department, K9 Riggs, investigators from the Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation, and officers from the Red Bluff Police Department performed a narcotics search at a residence in the area of Red Bluff.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person transported to hospital after crash into Oroville business

OROVILLE, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Oroville on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oroville Police Department. The crash happened in the area of Pearl Street and Lincoln Boulevard after 4 p.m. The vehicle crashed into the Triple ‘S’ Tires...
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Assistant manager punched by man who stole from tip jar, she says

CHICO, Calif. - The owners of a Chico shoe store are sharing surveillance video with hopes of catching a thief. They say a man stole $40 in tips and punched an employee in the face. The incident happened at the Heel and Sole Shoe store in the Safeway shopping center...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico man arrested after meth, suspected fentanyl found during search

CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken in custody on Tuesday following the discovery of drugs during a search by law enforcement of a home in Chico. Agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force with assistance from detectives with the Butte County Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at 1340 Guill Street in Chico. Multiple adults were located in and around the residence and were detained.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy