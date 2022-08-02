Read on soccer.nbcsports.com
SkySports
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star Willian ‘in talks over shock Premier League return with Fulham showing transfer interest’
WILLIAN is in talks over a shock return to the Premier League with Fulham, according to reports. The former Chelsea and Arsenal winger, 33, left the Emirates in 2021 just a year into his three-year deal. However, Goal in Brazil state he could be on his way back to London.
NBC Sports
Letsile Tebogo breaks U20 100m world record with Usain Bolt-like early celebration
Botswana 19-year-old Letsile Tebogo drew comparisons to a young Usain Bolt for not only breaking a world junior sprint record, but also how he did it — by beginning his celebration some 20 meters before the finish line. Tebogo lowered his U20 world record in the 100m from 9.94...
NBC Sports
Bears signing Davontae Harris
The Bears are adding some depth to their secondary. Chicago is signing cornerback Davontae Harris, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Harris was most recently with the Chargers, playing five games for Los Angeles in 2021. He was on the field for 73 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.
MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
BBC
Bryan Mbeumo: Brentford forward switches to Cameroon from France
Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has switched his international allegiance from France to Cameroon. Mbeumo, who turns 23 on Sunday and was born in Avallon in central France, played for his country of birth at Under-20 and Under-21 level, but is eligible for the central African nation through his father. "Can't...
Yardbarker
D.C. United add Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace
D.C. United signed Belgian international striker Christian Benteke on Friday on a permanent transfer from English Premier League team Crystal Palace. Benteke, 31, will join the club as a designated player through the 2024 MLS season with a club option in 2025. "Christian is a top player who has played...
MLS・
Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United's aim for the Premier League in 2022/23
Erik ten Hag begins his Premier League journey with Manchester United on the weekend and has addressed his aims going forward amid top four uncertainty. Following a largely successful pre-season, the Dutch manager still has lots to do in order to create a squad that can challenge at the top of the Premier League.
Chelsea sign Sweden’s Kaneryd as Everton bring in goalkeeper Ramsey
Chelsea have made the Sweden international Johanna Rytting Kaneryd their fifth summer signing. The winger joins on a three-year deal, with an option to extend for an extra year. The 25-year old, who will wear the No 19 shirt, joins after scoring 15 goals in 55 appearances for BK Häcken,...
FOX Sports
Sebastian Lletget traded to Dallas from New England
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Lletget’s tenure with the New England Revolution ended after a little more than half a season when he was traded to Dallas on Wednesday for $300,000 in general allocation money this year and $300,000 in GAM next year. New England acquired the 29-year-old...
Man Utd's troubled transfer window clouds Ten Hag's prospects
Erik ten Hag's first competitive game as manager on Sunday should herald a fresh start for Manchester Untied, but familiar failings behind the scenes have made the Dutchman's difficult job an almost impossible one. It is important to get a fresh start.
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
NBC Sports
Report: Other teams not willing to facilitate Kevin Durant trade
Kevin Durant trade talks have stalled out. The most common reason given for the slow pace is teams that have seriously engaged with the Nets — Miami, Boston, Phoenix (though less with the Suns after they matched the Deandre Ayton offer) — have not been willing to meet Brooklyn’s high asking price for the former MVP. Those teams want to trade for Durant to contend, but the Nets asking price would strip the rosters too far down.
