ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Addison, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports

Bears signing Davontae Harris

The Bears are adding some depth to their secondary. Chicago is signing cornerback Davontae Harris, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Harris was most recently with the Chargers, playing five games for Los Angeles in 2021. He was on the field for 73 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Bryan Mbeumo: Brentford forward switches to Cameroon from France

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has switched his international allegiance from France to Cameroon. Mbeumo, who turns 23 on Sunday and was born in Avallon in central France, played for his country of birth at Under-20 and Under-21 level, but is eligible for the central African nation through his father. "Can't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

D.C. United add Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace

D.C. United signed Belgian international striker Christian Benteke on Friday on a permanent transfer from English Premier League team Crystal Palace. Benteke, 31, will join the club as a designated player through the 2024 MLS season with a club option in 2025. "Christian is a top player who has played...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Steffen
FOX Sports

Sebastian Lletget traded to Dallas from New England

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Lletget’s tenure with the New England Revolution ended after a little more than half a season when he was traded to Dallas on Wednesday for $300,000 in general allocation money this year and $300,000 in GAM next year. New England acquired the 29-year-old...
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usmnt#Chicago Fire#American#Arsenal#Major League Soccer#Eastern Conference
NBC Sports

Report: Other teams not willing to facilitate Kevin Durant trade

Kevin Durant trade talks have stalled out. The most common reason given for the slow pace is teams that have seriously engaged with the Nets — Miami, Boston, Phoenix (though less with the Suns after they matched the Deandre Ayton offer) — have not been willing to meet Brooklyn’s high asking price for the former MVP. Those teams want to trade for Durant to contend, but the Nets asking price would strip the rosters too far down.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy