The Independent

Demi Lovato updates pronouns to she/her: ‘I’m such a fluid person’

Demi Lovato has updated her pronouns to she/her, after previously identifying as non-binary and using they/them pronouns.The singer, 29, revealed during an episode of the Spout Podcast on Tuesday that she now uses she/her pronouns before explaining her reason for making the change.“I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again,” she told host Tamara Dhia. “So for me, I’m such a fluid person that I don’t find that I am…I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy.”“So that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and...
Demi Lovato
hotnewhiphop.com

Demi Lovato Explains Once Again Going By "She/Her" Pronouns After "They/Them" Reveal

The subject of pronouns has been a heated, yet widely debated conversation, especially in recent years. We've seen more people express the desire to be referred to as "they/them," including rappers like Lil Uzi Vert who changed his pronoun preference on social media. Demi Lovato has also been a global public figure who has spoken openly about changing her pronouns to "they/them," however, just months ago she quietly switched things up by adding "she/her" once again.
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas

The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
Cinemablend

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Is Over, So Why Is A Free Britney Lawyer Calling For New People To Be Deposed?

While Britney Spears has been living her best newlywed life while on a yacht honeymoon with Sam Asghari after their fairytale wedding, the singer is still embroiled in a number of legal matters over her 13 year conservatorship, which finally ended in mid-November of 2021. Much of this continued legal trouble has to do with Spears’ father, Jamie, and with the two now set to head back to court in late July, a Free Britney lawyer is calling for new people to be deposed, whom she believes had a hand in Spears being placed under that conservatorship in the first place.
NewsBreak
Elite Daily

Kim’s Incredibles T-Shirt Might Be A Reference To Kanye

Just when I thought the Kete train was going full speed ahead... is Kim K’s mind still subconsciously lingering on her famous ex-husband? Fans think so. On August 1, the Kardashians star took to Insta to share some photos of her enjoying the ocean waves while sporting an Incredibles T-shirt. Maybe her followers are just reading into things, but according to them, her outfit choice kinda feels reminiscent of a past era involving a certain Donda rapper. Here’s why they think Kim Kardashian’s Incredibles T-shirt could be a subtle reference to Kanye “Ye” West.
Elite Daily

Jennette Said She And Ariana Were Treated Differently At Nickelodeon

Jennette McCurdy opened up again about how “hellish” her acting career was. The former Nickelodeon star, who’s known for playing the witty Sam Puckett on iCarly and Sam & Cat, retired from acting in March 2021 to prioritize her mental health. Now, McCurdy’s releasing a memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, where she shared her experience as a child actor, including one moment on the set of Sam & Cat that “broke her.”
TheDailyBeast

‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes

When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Miguel and Alexis Share How Past Relationships Inspired Them to Sign Up (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight stars Miguel and Alexis figured they had to shake things up if they wanted to find their respective forever partners. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about how they eventually threw up their hands when it came to dating and asked the Married at First Sight experts to find them love, which came in the form of wife Lindy and husband Justin.
