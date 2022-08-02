Read on www.tncontentexchange.com
Economists' midyear outlook forecasts changing growth trends in Montana
Montana economists say after several years of rapid economic growth in the state, signs are pointing to a change.
UPDATE: Matt Staff Fire Near Helena Held to 1900 Acres
HELENA - DNRC, the Forest Service and volunteer firefighters from across the Helena Valley responded to a fire that began Thursday near Helena, and has been dubbed the Matt Staff Fire. a large air tanker and four helicopters are also on scene. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but it was pushed eastward by gusty winds. Homes along the west shore of Canyon Ferry Lake were evactuated. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire became less active overnight, but a recorded report this morning said it is still an active situation, and evacuations are still in place.
montanasports.com
Helena church organizes ping pong event for Afghan refugees
HELENA — Saturday, Plymouth Congregational Church and its Social Justice Committee are hosting a free ping pong party event, along with 18 other co-sponsors of the Afghan Refugee welcoming party to raise funds needed by Afghan refugee families and children living in Helena. “So we're raising money primarily for...
Flathead Beacon
Montana Democratic Platform Reaffirms Support for Abortion Access, State Constitution and Public Lands
Montana Democrats met in their historical stronghold of Butte this weekend for the party’s 2022 platform convention, reaffirming support for positions core to the party’s identity following a year of Republican control of the state that’s seen a rapid advancement of conservative policies emerging from Helena. Amendments...
UPDATE: Matt Staff Fire burns an estimated 1,900 acres
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the public can call the public information hotline at (406) 447-8305 for information regarding the Matt Staff Fire.
montanarightnow.com
Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk
A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
