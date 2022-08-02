ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 102.9

10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction

These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Inflation and Drought Costs to Hit Montana Consumers Next Year

We reached out to former Montana Congressional candidate Joe Dooling on Tuesday to talk about his ranching operation in the Helena valley and how inflation is affecting his operation and will affect consumers in the short and long term. Dooling was transparent about the rapidly increasing expenses in his hay,...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Football
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Sports
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: Matt Staff Fire Near Helena Held to 1900 Acres

HELENA - DNRC, the Forest Service and volunteer firefighters from across the Helena Valley responded to a fire that began Thursday near Helena, and has been dubbed the Matt Staff Fire. a large air tanker and four helicopters are also on scene. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but it was pushed eastward by gusty winds. Homes along the west shore of Canyon Ferry Lake were evactuated. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire became less active overnight, but a recorded report this morning said it is still an active situation, and evacuations are still in place.
HELENA, MT
montanasports.com

Helena church organizes ping pong event for Afghan refugees

HELENA — Saturday, Plymouth Congregational Church and its Social Justice Committee are hosting a free ping pong party event, along with 18 other co-sponsors of the Afghan Refugee welcoming party to raise funds needed by Afghan refugee families and children living in Helena. “So we're raising money primarily for...
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Montana Western
montanarightnow.com

Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk

A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy