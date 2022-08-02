ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ESPN Reporter Allison Williams Lands New Job

By Madison Williams
 3 days ago

The reporter left the network back in October after they established the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Sports reporter Allison Williams left ESPN back in Oct. 2021 after the company mandated COVID-19 vaccines for all of its staff.

Williams, who joined the network in 2011, hasn’t been seen doing much on television since her October announcement. However, the 38-year-old retweeted a photo of her with a group of women on Tuesday announcing that she will be working with Fox Sports this upcoming year.

“Talk about in good company!!” Williams wrote on Twitter. “What an absolute honor to join this group of trailblazing, talented women at FOX”


The sports personality was vocally against the COVID-19 vaccine, noting that her decision to not get the vaccine was based upon her and her husband wanting to have a second child, according to NPR . Because of her refusal to get the vaccine, she ultimately chose to leave ESPN.

The football reporter didn’t specify what her role will be with Fox, but it is suspected that she will become a sideline reporter again for football and potentially basketball since that’s what she did at ESPN.

The group, including Fox NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews, consisted of 10 women who all work for the network.

