David Crosby says he’s ‘too old to tour anymore’

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

David Crosby has claimed that he is “too old” to tour again at the age of 80.

The former Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young singer made the revelation on social media, after a fan enquired about future tour dates.

“Any tour dates David Crosby?” wrote the Twitter user, to which Crosby responded: “I think I’m too old to tour any more ….sadly.”

Fans shared their appreciation for Crosby beneath his tweet, with one person writing: “At nearly 81, not only am I amazed you have toured as long as you did David, but amazed with quality you deliver time, and time again, and still do! Much respect, and understanding my friend!”

“Have you considered a virtual concert? I’d certainly watch. Even if it was a bit of music and some stories, I bet you’d get a huge showing,” another wrote.

In February, Crosby performed live for the first time since 2019, coming on stage near the end of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s set in Santa Barbara, California.

He delivered a rendition of the 1970 Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young track “Ohio” alongside Shawn Colvin.

After the gig, Crosby tweeted: “Was soooooooooo goooood to play with people who love it.”

