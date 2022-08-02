ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested on vehicle burglary charges

By Calum Tuttle
MEMPHIS, Tenn —An auto burglary suspect was arrested early Tuesday after a call was made to Memphis police.

A prowler call was made to MPD on Tuesday.

Police got behind a 2015 Buick Lacrosse matching the suspects vehicle description. As the vehicle turned into Whitewater Cove three men ran from the vehicle, police say.

Officers checked the area where they found Chedrick Webber, 22, trying to hide underneath another vehicle in the neighborhood.

Officers were advised that Webber had tossed a bag and upon retrieval police found a Glock pistol, tablet and several different drugs.

Webber has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell, Burglary to a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

