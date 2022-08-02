ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Donald Glover gets grounded on final season of 'Atlanta'

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsrFk_0h2FGvUX00

Donald Glover warned his fellow writers from the first day on “Atlanta” that the show would get canceled for what it was going to attempt.

He was wrong.

The buzzy FX series won Emmys and drew praise for its social commentary and experimentation that pushed boundaries when it debuted in 2016. The show begins its fourth and final season on Sept. 15. The premiere includes two episodes of the 10-episode season.

"I feel like this is probably the most grounded season. It explores people more than we have before," Glover told a TV critics' meeting Tuesday. “We're right now kind of living in a time where you just don’t give people the benefit of the doubt so I feel like this is a good time to kind of explore that more.”

Glover writes, directs, executive produces and stars as Earn Marks, a Princeton dropout who manages his rapper cousin as they navigate the Atlanta rap scene.

The show’s run has been spread out, with FX citing scheduling conflicts for creating a wide gap between seasons two and three. The sophomore episodes concluded in May 2018, and season three debuted this past March.

“Our show started kind of punk, like no one cares about a lot of stuff,” Glover said. “That was my mindset anyway, but by the end we cared about a lot of stuff. A lot of our lives changed in a lot of ways so we kind of grew up. We ended up being a show about people and before it was about do people matter."

The show has been criticized by some Black viewers, including those who claim it’s inauthentic about the Black experience, and Glover has been singled out for his depiction of Black female characters.

“I listen to the criticisms, but I’m also like the conversation isn’t as elevated as it should be,” Glover said. “This is such a Black show on a lot of levels. To say that it’s for white people is like we’re cutting ourselves down. It’s just sad to me mostly.”

Stephen Glover , who co-writes the show with his older brother, is bolstered by Black viewers he runs into telling him they're inspired to “do cooler and weirder stuff” because of the show.

“For me that is the real kind of conversation that's happening out there that I listen to," he said. "I kind of get my feelings from the streets.”

Last season took place almost entirely in Europe and included four installments that focused on one-off characters, which drew mixed opinions from viewers. Some of that stand-alone element is back this fall, although the show returns to its home city.

“It felt for a lot of people like a step out of the way we do things, but for me it’s kind of like we’ve always done stuff like that,” Stephen Glover said. “Maybe people won’t hate us so much this time.”

A laughing Donald Glover added, “If the question is did we learn our lesson, the answer is no.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Larry David filmed a death scene for his character in Curb Your Enthusiasm in case series wasn’t renewed

Curb Your Enthusiasm executive producer Jeff Schaffer has revealed that a scene depicting Larry’s death was filmed just in case the series didn’t return for another season.In the Emmy-nominated HBO comedy, Larry David plays a fictionalised version of himself – a septuagenarian writer and comedian living in Los Angeles. At the end of the show’s eleventh season, Larry falls into his own pool and survives. But while David was in there, the crew also shot a version in which Larry drowns.“I know I say this all the time, but every season is the last season. And I wanted to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, has died

Sam Gooden, one of the original members of the Chicago soul group The Impressions and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died. He was 87. His daughter, Gina Griffin, said Gooden died Thursday, a month shy of his 88th birthday, in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, surrounded by his family. His death was first reported by WRCB-TV in Chattanooga. The Impressions formed in the 1950s after Gooden and brothers Richard and Arthur Brooks met Curtis Mayfield and Jerry Butler in Chicago. Butler sang baritone lead on their breakthrough record in 1958, the classic ballad...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Independent

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman explains why new Netflix series doesn’t live in DC universe

Neil Gaiman has explained why Netflix’s newest series, The Sandman, does not exist in the DC universe. The drama is an adaptation of the author’s graphic novels of the same name, which follows the titular Sandman (played by Tom Sturridge), who’s been held prisoner for centuries and must travel across worlds and timelines to mend the chaos that’s ensued in his absence. Gaiman’s comics were originally published by Vertigo, an imprint of DC Comics, between 1986 and 1996. In the first two volumes, on which the show’s debut season – released today (5 August) – is based, there are...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Glover
The Independent

Fans thrilled by ‘hot’ Lee Pace in A24’s new Pete Davidson-starring slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies

A24’s newest Pete Davidson-starring slasher film, Bodies Bodies Bodies, has received overwhelming praise from viewers who are particularly thrilled to see actor Lee Pace featured. The horror comedy follows an affluent group of friends whose party game leads to murder. Pace and the former SNL cast member appear to star as the boyfriends of two of the teen girls. Many fans have shared their positive thoughts on Twitter.One called it a “ridiculously fun, sharp dark comedy thriller that just explodes from the seams with vision.” A second user took a moment to commend “Lee Pace in Bodies Bodies Bodies…...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

777K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy