Read on thegeorgiasun.com
Related
Barrow Co jail guards arrested
Two Barrow County jail guards are now on the wrong side of the bars: the Sheriff’s Office in Winder says 21 year-old Hunter Perkins and 28 year-old Zavier McWhorter were smuggling drugs into the Barrow County jail and trading them with inmates. Charges include bribery. The GBI is investigating.
GBI: Two Georgia correctional officers charged with bringing contraband into jail
GEORGIA (WRBL) – Two corrections officers in Barrow County are in custody following a GBI investigation into allegations that they allegedly brought contraband items into the jail in which they were employed, and gave the items to inmates. According to the GBI, Hunter Lewis Perkins, 21, and Xavier Jamal McWhorter, 28, both of Winder, have […]
nowhabersham.com
Duluth man arrested for murder of woman found dead in Flowery Branch
An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a wooded area near Lake Lanier. Timothy James Krueger, Sr., 49, of Duluth was taken into custody at his residence on Cardinal Lake Drive on Thursday, August 4. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives have charged Krueger with felony murder and aggravated assault for the stabbing death of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador.
WYFF4.com
Blood on shirt leads to bodies of 2 women, man shot by deputies, GBI says
BUFORD, Ga. — Two women were found dead and another man was shot and killed by deputies after a relative requested a welfare check, officials said. The welfare check was requested Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive, in Hall County, according to Nelly Miles, with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANTED: FBI offering $25,000 reward for info on Georgia resident accused of shooting FBI Agent
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown.
Hall Co SO, GBI investigate deaths of three people killed in Buford
Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a 42 year-old mother and her 18 year-old daughter were killed in a home in Buford. A suspect in their murders was shot and killed by deputies after he lunged at them with a knife. The man with the knife is now identified as Thang Duc Doan. He was 51 years old, from Buford. The GBI is investigating.
fox5atlanta.com
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
Massive meth stash found in Hall Co
A Gainesville man is facing several charges after investigators found $2.8 million worth of methamphetamine last week. Officials have been watching the activity of Jason Mark Ayers for a month, including the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force, FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of attacking elderly VA patient indicted by grand jury, faces potential 20 years in jail
ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury has returned a 6-count felony indictment against the Department of Veterans employee who attacked an elderly veteran at an Atlanta VA clinic in the spring. Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray first broke the story of the April 28 attack and first...
claytoncrescent.org
FBI searches Hill’s office again as new federal case filed
UPDATE 9:20 a.m. 8/2: FBI confirms it was at CCSO “conducting court authorized law enforcement activities;” ADDS source’s claims of lax jail security. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms that FBI agents were at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning, “conducting court authorized law enforcement activities.” A reliable source told The Clayton Crescent on Monday that FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning around 10:30 a.m.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman makes history as Georgia State Patrol's 1st female pilot
ATLANTA - A Georgia State Patrol trooper has made history by becoming the first ever female pilot in the law enforcement organization's aviation division. Trooper First Class Haley Jo Lucas recently received her wings, breaking new ground for the organization. At a ceremony at Georgia State Patrol's Headquarters in Atlanta,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gwinnett police capture accused puppy snatcher
SNELLVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department arrested a woman and charged her with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal attempted robbery after she allegedly stole a French bulldog puppy that she had agreed to purchase and attempted to steal another. After communicating online regarding the sale of the puppy...
fox5atlanta.com
Morrow woman accused of killing next-door neighbor
MORROW, Ga. - A woman was arrested, accused of shooting and killing her next-door neighbor. It happened at the Bloom at Morrow Apartments on North Lee Street in the city of Morrow. Police said last Thursday night, Jamilah Garcia Lopez and Jae Bellamy got into an argument. Tempers flared. Investigators...
Banks Co deputy escapes injury in DUI crash on I-85
The Banks County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies escaped injury after an allegedly drunk driver crashed into his patrol car. The deputy was on a shoulder of I-85 in Banks County early Tuesday when it happened. It’s similar to a wreck that happened last week on Atlanta Highway in Athens: there were minor injuries for an Athens-Clarke County Police who, while dealing with one DUI suspect, had his car hit by another. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating in both cases.
Suspects in Atlanta woman’s violent carjacking part of gang connected to similar crimes, DA says
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is recovering from a long list of injuries suffered when a carjacker ran her over twice. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has now confirmed a suspected gang connection to her attack. Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne learned the same gang is...
Mother and daughter found dead in Hall County home
A mother and her daughter were killed at a home in Hall County. The suspect in the killing was shot and killed by law enforcement. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that the Hall County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check on the afternoon of Aug. 2, at a home on Long Creek Drive. When they were unable to contact anyone at the home, a concerned relative went to the home attempting to locate his family members.
DUI stop led agents to enough fentanyl that could have killed thousands, officials say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to a massive seizure of drugs and guns, sparking an investigation that spans the metro area and North Georgia. A total of more than 800 grams of the deadly drug Fentanyl and 70 pounds of methamphetamine were taken off the streets.
Local briefs: new school years in three more counties, drug agents make big bust in Gainesville
Students began new school years Monday in Hart, Elbert, and Madison counties: it’s back to class for students and teachers tomorrow in the schools in Clarke and Oconee counties. There is railroad talk in Madison County, where officials are looking at plans for a pedestrian crossing for the railroad...
fox5atlanta.com
Second suspect charged in coach's murder during botched carjacking at Gwinnett QT
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a beloved football coach during a botched carjacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department said investigators have been working around the clock to figure out who killed...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 1