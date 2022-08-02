Read on www.fox35orlando.com
WESH
Loved ones of Osceola woman found dead in orange grove in 1992 still searching for answers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The loved ones of an Osceola County chiropractor who was found dead in an orange grove 30 years ago are still searching for answers. Just a couple of years ago, the Florida Sheriff’s Association added an additional $5,000 to the reward for information. The...
WESH
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced
EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
fox35orlando.com
Danielle Redlick sentenced for tampering with evidence after death of husband in Winter Park home
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Danielle Redlick, the woman acquitted of murdering her stepfather-turned-husband in their Winter Park home, was sentenced on Friday for tampering with physical evidence. A judge sentenced Redlick to 364 days in jail with credit for 364 days of time served and 12 months of probation. She...
nypressnews.com
11-year-old killed in Florida murder-suicide remembered as ‘caring’
Friends of an 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by her father remembered her as a “caring person” who made others feel like they “belong.”. Sunny Ramirez and her younger sister, 7-year-old Shelby Ramirez, were among five family members who were found dead inside...
click orlando
Winter Park woman sentenced for tampering with evidence after murder acquittal
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Winter Park woman found not guilty of murdering her husband in their home in January 2019 was sentenced Friday for tampering with evidence. Danielle Redlick, 48, was acquitted in June in the murder of her husband, UCF executive Michael Redlick. The jury, however, found her guilty of tampering with evidence.
“You feel touched by it”; Neighbors react after family found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — The news that five people, including two little girls, were found dead inside a home in Orlando’s East Park neighborhood near Lake Nona has some residents on edge. “Being here in this neighborhood, you feel touched by it,” Jenny Conliffe said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Orange County man pleads guilty to killing teenage Walmart diaper thief
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man pleaded guilty Friday to fatally shooting a teenage diaper thief outside an Orange County Walmart. Investigators said Lonnie Leonard shot and killed a 19-year-old man outside an Orange County Walmart on Clarcona-Ocoee Road in 2017. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
fox35orlando.com
Father suspected of killing wife, kids inside Orlando home, then himself, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police have identified the three adults and two children who were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Tuesday in what is suspected to be an apparent murder-suicide. A man is accused of killing his wife and three children, according to police. Officers responded to the...
fox35orlando.com
Shooting in downtown Orlando: Security checkpoints begin this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - New safety measures are going into place in downtown Orlando starting Friday night after a shooting that injured seven people on Sunday. The city is installing six security checkpoints surrounding the area where that shooting happened. The checkpoints are already used for major holidays. Officials hope the checkpoints – which will include police, and K-9's – will allow fewer weapons in the area. The checkpoints will be in effect on Fridays and Saturdays going forward.
fox35orlando.com
Community welcomes firefighter home after ‘freak accident’ that caused head injury
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach firefighter received a warm welcome back home after returning from rehabilitation from an accident that caused him a head injury. Last year, FOX 35 News reported on an NSB firefighter, Jeremy Macklefresh, who suffered a head injury after getting in an accident after falling off of a city-owned ATV. Macklefresh's community rallied behind the incident once they found out he was on the job.
Orange County cold case solved after 15 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After 15 years, a cold case has been solved, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday. Police said Felix Paguada-Lopez was shot and killed in a home invasion at Lake Atriums Circle, near South John Young Parkway, on Jan. 10, 2007.
Florida Police K-9 Shot & Killed, Cops Fatally Shoot Suspect
Max the Belgian Malinois had been with his handler seven years
Deputies identify man found shot to death in crashed car at Orlando apartments
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a murder. Deputies responded to the Caden at Lakeside Apartments just before 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find a black Nissan Altima that had crashed into...
click orlando
‘We are used to this:’ Worker describes Orlando shooting ahead of security changes
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who was working Sunday morning near where the downtown Orlando shooting took place spoke with News 6 about his experience and thoughts regarding the city’s response. Avery Batistine, a worker at Pipe & Pouch Smoke Shop, said he was working when gunfire erupted...
Florida Traffickers Busted Selling Fentanyl Laced With Horse Tranquilizers And Cocaine
A total of 29 people have been arrested in a law enforcement operation, cracking down on Fentanyl traffickers, dubbed “Operation Fallen Star”. According to investigators, Andres ‘Roko’ Ubiles Ruiz, Alexander ‘Menor’ Rodriguez Carrion, and their 18 co-conspirators were part of a drug trafficking organization distributing
fox35orlando.com
Shooting victim 'not cooperating' with investigation, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say one person is hurt after a shooting early Wednesday. They say it happened just after midnight along 19th Street. According to police, the victim is expected to be okay, but is not cooperating with the investigation. FOX 35 is working to gather more details....
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman confesses she gave police sister’s name during traffic stop
A Leesburg woman landed behind bars after she confessed she gave police her sister’s name during a recent arrest. Temperance Diane Porter, 28, contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to admit she had given a deputy her sister’s name during a July 21 arrest on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Person found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, sheriff’s office says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a suspicious incident after a person was found dead in the parking lot of the Red Lobster on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies arrived on scene Wednesday and saw a dead...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Accused Murderer-Rapist on Trial in Volusia County
Robert Kern Jr. is on trial in Volusia County for the rape and murder of 16 year-old Justis Garrett in 2018. Garrett was being driven by Kern, her mother's boyfriend, on April 13th of 2018 when Kern apparently diverted from their drive into the woods of DeLand, where he's accused of raping and murdering her.
click orlando
Teen found suffering from gunshot wound in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, but few details are known. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on 19th Street near Parramore Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said they were called to the 600 block of 19th Street and...
