ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced

EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
EDGEWATER, FL
nypressnews.com

11-year-old killed in Florida murder-suicide remembered as ‘caring’

Friends of an 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by her father remembered her as a “caring person” who made others feel like they “belong.”. Sunny Ramirez and her younger sister, 7-year-old Shelby Ramirez, were among five family members who were found dead inside...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Police#Mental Health Counselor#Violent Crime
fox35orlando.com

Shooting in downtown Orlando: Security checkpoints begin this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - New safety measures are going into place in downtown Orlando starting Friday night after a shooting that injured seven people on Sunday. The city is installing six security checkpoints surrounding the area where that shooting happened. The checkpoints are already used for major holidays. Officials hope the checkpoints – which will include police, and K-9's – will allow fewer weapons in the area. The checkpoints will be in effect on Fridays and Saturdays going forward.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Community welcomes firefighter home after ‘freak accident’ that caused head injury

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach firefighter received a warm welcome back home after returning from rehabilitation from an accident that caused him a head injury. Last year, FOX 35 News reported on an NSB firefighter, Jeremy Macklefresh, who suffered a head injury after getting in an accident after falling off of a city-owned ATV. Macklefresh's community rallied behind the incident once they found out he was on the job.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

Shooting victim 'not cooperating' with investigation, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say one person is hurt after a shooting early Wednesday. They say it happened just after midnight along 19th Street. According to police, the victim is expected to be okay, but is not cooperating with the investigation. FOX 35 is working to gather more details....
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman confesses she gave police sister’s name during traffic stop

A Leesburg woman landed behind bars after she confessed she gave police her sister’s name during a recent arrest. Temperance Diane Porter, 28, contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to admit she had given a deputy her sister’s name during a July 21 arrest on a charge of driving while license suspended.
LEESBURG, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Accused Murderer-Rapist on Trial in Volusia County

Robert Kern Jr. is on trial in Volusia County for the rape and murder of 16 year-old Justis Garrett in 2018. Garrett was being driven by Kern, her mother's boyfriend, on April 13th of 2018 when Kern apparently diverted from their drive into the woods of DeLand, where he's accused of raping and murdering her.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Teen found suffering from gunshot wound in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teenager was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, but few details are known. The shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday on 19th Street near Parramore Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said they were called to the 600 block of 19th Street and...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy