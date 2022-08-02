ORLANDO, Fla. - New safety measures are going into place in downtown Orlando starting Friday night after a shooting that injured seven people on Sunday. The city is installing six security checkpoints surrounding the area where that shooting happened. The checkpoints are already used for major holidays. Officials hope the checkpoints – which will include police, and K-9's – will allow fewer weapons in the area. The checkpoints will be in effect on Fridays and Saturdays going forward.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO